Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AfriGISClockworkAPO GroupMembrana MediaBroad MediaMotherland OMNiTopco MediaOgilvy South AfricaMediamarkWavemakerSuperseed DigitalGagasi FMV5 DigitalMDNTVEast Coast RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Marketing & Media News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Investec stands alone as sole South African bank facing charges in rand manipulation case

    Katja HamiltonBy Katja Hamilton
    16 Jan 2024
    16 Jan 2024
    While 23 out of 28 banks charged with manipulating the SA rand-US dollar exchange rate have had charges against them dismissed by the Competition Commission, Investec remains the only South Africa-based bank that still faces charges.
    Source: Investec
    Source: Investec

    Unlike other banks that challenged the case, the bank did not approach the appeal court to contest the case going to trial.

    This has led to its continued legal scrutiny, alongside BNP Paribas, JPMorgan, HSBC, and Credit Suisse Securities, which have yet to address the Commission’s charges against them.

    Covering the period from 2007 to 2013, the Commission asserted that multiple banks had engaged in a co-ordinated scheme to manipulate bid prices, offers, and bid-offer spreads concerning spot trades involving rand currency pairs.

    It claimed that traders from competing banks communicated frequently and regularly while participating in transactions involving USD-ZAR currency pairs through online chat terminals. Consequently, purchasers of rands would pay prices artificially inflated, while sellers would execute sales at artificially reduced prices.

    The Commission’s rand manipulation case reached a decisive turning point last week when The Competition Appeals Court (CAC) dismissed a probe into four international banks accused of engaging in rigged trades involving the rand/dollar pair. This, on the basis that it lacked jurisdiction to prosecute certain international banks and claims of insufficient evidence.

    The CAC also upheld the appeals by 19 respondent banks.

    Investec has committed to defending itself during the trial, with a spokesperson affirming that the bank's currency traders were not involved in a co-ordinated scheme to manipulate the dollar-rand pairing over a decade ago.

    BNP Paribas, JPMorgan, HSBC and Credit Suisse Securities have already pleaded guilty to charges brought by the US Department of Justice in 2015.

    The Commission is considering consulting its legal team before deciding on the next course of action.

    Read more: Forex, Investec, HSBC, BNP Paribas, JPMorgan
    NextOptions

    About Katja Hamilton

    Katja is the Finance, Property and Healthcare Editor at Bizcommunity.


      Related

      Image supplied. Scopen has announced SA’s top 10 most admired marketing professionals
      Scopen announces SA’s top 10 most admired marketing professionals
      10 Jan 2024
      Zeitz Mocaa to kick off Cape Town Art Week with its annual gala fundraiser this February
      DNA Brand ArchitectsZeitz Mocaa to kick off Cape Town Art Week with its annual gala fundraiser this February
      Source: Wikipedia.
      Standard Chartered's admission of rand manipulation triggers widespread banking probe
      22 Nov 2023
      Source: The deal will solidify Absa's presence and influence in the retail banking sector in Mauritius.
      HSBC announces sale of Mauritius businesses to Absa
      14 Nov 2023
      Filling SA's lending gap
      Merchant West GroupFilling SA's lending gap
      Image supplied. The South African kids choir are featured in Disney’s first live-action festive ad, A Wish For The Holidays, which was fully shot in Cape Town
      Disney celebrates 100 years of storytelling with A Wish For The Holidays campaign
      3 Nov 2023
      Investec Cape Town Art Fair announces 2024 dates
      Investec Cape Town Art Fair announces 2024 dates
      2 Nov 2023
      Source:
      MTBPS to highlight urgent action for South Africa's economic outlook
       1 Nov 2023
      More industry news

      Next
      Let's do Biz