In face of NSFAS delays, Eduvos opens doors to education

With over 20,000 students still waiting for promised financial support from NSFAS, the impact on aspirations is undeniable. Eduvos recognises this critical gap and believes every student, regardless of financial background, deserves a chance to pursue higher education and achieve their career goals. Eduvos offers quality, affordable, private higher education. The institution works to keep its fees comparable to that of public universities and partners with a range of funding providers solutions to ensure that funding does not prohibit students from pursuing higher education. Monthly payment options make studying more accessible.

Eduvos offers access to student funding options through its incredible funding partners, including Manati Alternative Student Funding, Student Hero and Capitec Education Finance. These plans have low-rates and extended repayment terms through trusted partners. These partnerships underscore Eduvos's commitment to breaking down financial barriers to higher education and empowering students to pursue their studies.

Eduvos also shares external bursaries with students. This widens access to students who may not fit traditional funding schemes and make students aware of bursary opportunities they might not have been aware of otherwise.

By addressing the specific needs of the "missing middle”, estimated at 11% of households according to the National Income Dynamic Study, Eduvos bridges the gap between limited government support and unaffordable private fees. 85.6% of households fall in the low-income category, highlighting the crucial role Eduvos plays in providing accessible education options for a vast segment of the population.

“We understand that financial barriers are still a major obstacle holding students back from achieving their academic and career dreams," says the director at Eduvos, Dr Riaan Steenberg. “At Eduvos, we are committed to breaking down these barriers and empowering students with flexible funding options, comprehensive support services, and an unwavering belief in their potential."

Beyond funding, Eduvos provides holistic support through its dedicated student advisors, student wellness team, Employability Centre as well an innovative medical plan for students. All of these services aim to help students to have a higher chance of completing their studies and helps lower the cost of studying holistically.

