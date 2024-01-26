Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Rosebank CollegeEduvosFundiConnectNorth-West University (NWU)CoronationStoneCornerstone InstituteAFDASACAPSnapplifyOur Salad MixDigify AfricaWits PlusNorthlink CollegeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    In face of NSFAS delays, Eduvos opens doors to education

    Issued by Eduvos
    26 Jan 2024
    26 Jan 2024
    As frustration mounts following NSFAS's missed deadline to settle 20,000 student allowances and its ongoing challenges, Eduvos, South Africa’s leading private higher education institution, steps forward as a first-class alternative. Eduvos's diverse and accessible funding options offer a lifeline to students, particularly those in the "missing middle" who fall short of NSFAS requirements.
    In face of NSFAS delays, Eduvos opens doors to education

    With over 20,000 students still waiting for promised financial support from NSFAS, the impact on aspirations is undeniable. Eduvos recognises this critical gap and believes every student, regardless of financial background, deserves a chance to pursue higher education and achieve their career goals. Eduvos offers quality, affordable, private higher education. The institution works to keep its fees comparable to that of public universities and partners with a range of funding providers solutions to ensure that funding does not prohibit students from pursuing higher education. Monthly payment options make studying more accessible.

    Eduvos offers access to student funding options through its incredible funding partners, including Manati Alternative Student Funding, Student Hero and Capitec Education Finance. These plans have low-rates and extended repayment terms through trusted partners. These partnerships underscore Eduvos's commitment to breaking down financial barriers to higher education and empowering students to pursue their studies.

    Eduvos also shares external bursaries with students. This widens access to students who may not fit traditional funding schemes and make students aware of bursary opportunities they might not have been aware of otherwise.

    By addressing the specific needs of the "missing middle”, estimated at 11% of households according to the National Income Dynamic Study, Eduvos bridges the gap between limited government support and unaffordable private fees. 85.6% of households fall in the low-income category, highlighting the crucial role Eduvos plays in providing accessible education options for a vast segment of the population.

    “We understand that financial barriers are still a major obstacle holding students back from achieving their academic and career dreams," says the director at Eduvos, Dr Riaan Steenberg. “At Eduvos, we are committed to breaking down these barriers and empowering students with flexible funding options, comprehensive support services, and an unwavering belief in their potential."

    Beyond funding, Eduvos provides holistic support through its dedicated student advisors, student wellness team, Employability Centre as well an innovative medical plan for students. All of these services aim to help students to have a higher chance of completing their studies and helps lower the cost of studying holistically.

    For more information, please contact Kara van der Berg at moc.sovude@grebdv.arak.

    Read more: Capitec, Eduvos, Riaan Steenberg
    NextOptions


    Eduvos
    Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.

    Related

    Eduvos IT students shine at MTN NextGen Women in Stem programme
    EduvosEduvos IT students shine at MTN NextGen Women in Stem programme
    Eduvos offers a pathway to your dream career, regardless of results
    EduvosEduvos offers a pathway to your dream career, regardless of results
    Source: 123RF.
    Unlocking the future: Why SA's banking sector needs to deeply consider platform business or risk being left behind
     28 Dec 2023
    Eduvos&#x2019;s funding partnerships open doors of opportunity
    EduvosEduvos’s funding partnerships open doors of opportunity
    Eduvos partners with Pepkor IT to link education and the world of work
    EduvosEduvos partners with Pepkor IT to link education and the world of work
    Eduvos at Africa Games Week &#x2013; Empowering education through esports and casual gaming
    EduvosEduvos at Africa Games Week – Empowering education through esports and casual gaming
    Eduvos Game Jam winners to present at rAge
    EduvosEduvos Game Jam winners to present at rAge
    Capitec unveils top trends in consumer purchases over Black Friday weekend
    Capitec unveils top trends in consumer purchases over Black Friday weekend
    1 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz