Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AICPA & CIMALitha CommunicationsJuta and CompanyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Taxation & Regulation Analysis South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Cilliers Brink tells us what the DA has done for Tshwane and its other metros!

Cilliers Brink tells us what the DA has done for Tshwane and its other metros!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Battling corruption, FICA keeps eye on SA's political elite

    By Hawken McEwan
    21 May 2024
    21 May 2024
    As always, the road to the elections poses a challenge for institutions responsible for enforcing FICA.
    Source: Supplied. Hawken McEwan, director of compliance at DocFox.
    Source: Supplied. Hawken McEwan, director of compliance at DocFox.

    The political landscape is changing rapidly, making it tricky to spot and keep tabs on Peps—individuals in powerful public positions or close to them who could be tempted to engage in shady financial dealings or abuse their newly found public status.

    New faces are emerging, alliances are shifting, and the stakes are high. Regulatory bodies need to be extra vigilant to identify a diverse range of individuals who might misuse their influence for personal gain during this critical period.

    Vigilance amid political changes

    The upcoming elections are putting pressure on institutions to follow Fica guidelines diligently. Getting it wrong not only risks the integrity of their business and the financial system but also undermines public trust in the rules in place to address corruption.

    Accountable Institutions (AIs), those that have to comply with Fica, need to step up their game by training their staff continuously and improving their ability to spot potentially higher-risk individuals and activities.

    Maintaining a list of politically exposed persons is extremely difficult in a changing landscape, but it serves a practical purpose by enabling firms to closely monitor individuals who might misuse public funds. By keeping a sharp eye on the activities of Pepss, firms can report anything suspicious, and regulators can swiftly act on any potential financial wrongdoing.

    It’s important to note that this takes into account not only Peps themselves but also their family members and close associates who should undergo this additional scrutiny to prevent any attempts to circumvent the regulations by using the people around them to transact on their behalf.

    How Fica helps address financial crime

    In the fight against political corruption in South Africa, Fica plays a crucial role in combating financial crimes and protecting taxpayers’ funds. While Fica does not directly tackle corruption, the intelligence it gathers has been instrumental in supporting law-enforcement efforts.

    Information shared by Fica has led to the recovery of over R5.8bn in criminal assets, showcasing its impact in fighting financial crimes and safeguarding public funds in the country.

    Reasons to invest in the global luxury goods market
    Reasons to invest in the global luxury goods market

    15 hours

    As South Africa strives to strengthen institutions, uphold transparency, and escape the Financial Action Task Force’s greylist, monitoring politically exposed persons and their financial dealings is critical. By proactively investing in compliance tools and remaining vigilant during the election season, organisations can adeptly manage the complexities of overseeing these influential figures.

    Watching PEPs closely is vital to ensure a fair election process, prevent financial misconduct, protect public funds, and foster a transparent financial system for all.

    To prepare for the elections, institutions must take proactive steps to enhance FICA compliance. Cultivating a culture of integrity and ethical conduct within organisations is essential for compliance and avoiding illicit financial practices.

    Read more: Fica, Hawken McEwan
    NextOptions

    About Hawken McEwan

    Hawken McEwan is the director of compliance at DocFox.

    Related

    How Fica will affect dealers of high-value goods
    How Fica will affect dealers of high-value goods
     8 May 2024
    Navigating FICA compliance for the SA retail industry
    Navigating FICA compliance for the SA retail industry
    4 Apr 2024
    Source:
    South Africa's battle against greylisting: a year on
     4 Mar 2024
    Image source: Getty Images
    What you need to know about the new Fica provisions now in force
     24 Aug 2023
    Image source: Wolfgang Zwanzger –
    Nedbank slapped with R35m administrative sanction
    15 Aug 2022
    Source: Supplied.
    The non-life insurance industry not included within the FIC Act
    19 Jul 2022
    Craig Hills
    Corruption blitz highlights importance of KYC, FIC
     1 Dec 2020
    Proposed amendments to FICA schedules
    Proposed amendments to FICA schedules
     9 Jul 2020
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz