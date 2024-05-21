Reasons to invest in the global luxury goods market

In recent years, market uncertainty has become the norm, leaving most investors actively searching for opportunities that offer them stability and long-term growth potential while limiting volatility in the face of constantly shifting economic sands.

Against this backdrop, the luxury goods sector has emerged as a compelling investment opportunity for investors.

Samukelo Zwane, head of Product at FNB Wealth and Investments, believes that diversifying your portfolio by investing in an index that tracks the global luxury goods market makes sound investment sense. With a minimum investment requirement of $6,000, and a competitive once-off upfront fee of just 3%, the FNB 100 benefits delivered by FNB CapitalPreserver Autocall 2 are accessible and affordable to all.”

He cites several reasons why this is the case: