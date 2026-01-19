South Africa
Healthcare Trends
    Healthcare Trends
    #BizTrends2026 | Bestmed's Johan Viljoen: How tech is transforming chronic care

    Johan ViljoenBy Johan Viljoen
    19 Jan 2026
    2026 is not only ushering us into a new year but is also set to bring some new changes across industries due to the development of technology and innovation. Just as past revolutions changed how people lived and worked, today’s digital tools are creating a new “healthcare renaissance” — one that makes care more personalised, proactive and easier for members to navigate.
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    Healthcare is entering an era where smart technology and digitally connected healthcare professionals are reshaping how chronic conditions are detected, treated and in possible cases, how they can be prevented.

    Below are some of the shifts that can be expected going forward.

    Smarter chronic care will become the new standard

    Chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma, hypertension and heart disease require consistent care — not only when something goes wrong.

    As such, we will see a significant shift towards integrated care, where general practitioners (GPs), specialists, pharmacists and dieticians will collaborate closely as a multi-disciplinary team in treating patients with chronic conditions.

    These records will allow all healthcare providers to see the same up-to-date information, which means:

    • Members no longer have to repeat their history at every visit.
    • Doctors can spot gaps or risks sooner.
    • Fewer duplicated tests and unnecessary costs.
    • More coordinated support for lifestyle changes, medication and follow-ups.
    • A greater and more personal customer experience with empathy.

    Simply put, smarter care pathways mean members get more consistent, connected and convenient support.

    Furthermore, this approach will align closely with medical schemes’ commitment to helping members manage chronic conditions with clarity, confidence and continuous care.

    Gone are the days of leaving radiology practices with a huge brown envelope to hand to your doctor.

    High-quality imaging is available in digital format, which can be enlarged if necessary and shared amongst multiple specialists when required.

    An integrated managed care approach enables access to results from pathology tests, not chasing members around to obtain such results, which often happens in the background without members even being aware of it.

    Technology will boost early detection through smarter devices

    Health issues can now be identified in their early stages, before symptoms even appear – thanks to technology.

    The rate of early detection is expected to increase due to three significant developments:

    1. AI-driven imagery: These days, AI is capable of rapidly and accurately analysing images like MRIs and X-rays. Leveraging AI will help detect early signs of cancers, heart issues or diabetic complications long before traditional screening methods pick them up.

    2. Home-based diagnostic tools: Handheld Electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, point-of-care blood tests, and home monitoring devices are becoming the norm. These devices make testing faster, easier, and more accessible, especially for members outside major cities or those with limited mobility.

    3. Smart risk-assessment algorithms: Digital tools can analyse members’ health profiles and predict risks years in advance. This helps health professionals with advice on personalised prevention plans, whether that means screenings, diet changes, medication changes or healthier habits.

    Experiences will become more personal, proactive and connected

    As these tools and smarter care come together, the overall experience for members will become more personalised, proactive and connected.

    We will see an increase in care plans tailored to individual needs, rather than generic templates.

    A personalised, customised approach for everybody is possible, not a matter of “one size fits all”.

    Proactiveness will improve early detection, allowing for early treatment, and through connected devices, members will feel supported by a team of healthcare professionals, rather than isolated between appointments.

    Early detection is key in the proper management of conditions which you might not even be aware of. So often, typical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia remain undiagnosed – no wonder these are often called the silent killers.

    For medical schemes, this reinforces the value of investing in better prevention, stronger partnerships with healthcare providers, as well as technology that supports long-term wellbeing.

    A new chapter in chronic care

    Today's technological advancements are bringing about a new wave of innovation in healthcare, much as previous revolutions created new opportunities in society.

    Chronic care is expected to become more intelligent, timely and integrated than it has ever been in 2026 and beyond.

    Additionally, it’ll be important for medical schemes to adapt a member-centric approach – aimed at assisting members in taking advantage of this new era, leveraging quality outcomes, and using technology as an enabler to take charge of their health.

    When a member becomes a patient, regardless of the illness or situation, there is an emotional impact and at times trauma.

    Technology is a friendly way of not having to ask questions that a member has already provided.

    A scheme becomes personal when professionals can do what they are best at – looking after the patient.

