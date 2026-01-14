Dr ChatGPT: What OpenAI’s foray into health and wellness means for healthcare marketing

OpenAI recently made its foray into the health and wellness sector with the launch of ChatGPT Health, a special health tab that allows users to input EMR data, Apple Health metrics, and MyFitnessPal logs. Giving rise to a new era of personalisation, as consumers can now use an AI tool to synthesise decades of medical records, data from wearable devices, and inputs from their lifestyles to provide context-rich explanations right at hand.

Rather than a product itself, this launch opens the door to data-driven communication that will fundamentally reshape the healthcare industry in general, and how each organisation structures its strategy specifically.

Shift in dynamic

In fact, people are already using ChatGPT to ask medical questions, deal with insurance ambiguity, and interpret technical lab results.

Now with the power to integrate real personal health data, patients will have a personal assistant that is always available to help them understand symptoms, track their progress, or make sense of chronic conditions.

For the first time, millions of consumers will not be prevented from understanding medical terms due to the lack of knowledge in the field.

The best part about this new transition is that the barrier between professionals and patients is lower, as they can always rely on AI interpretation to explain difficult concepts, correctly and promptly.

For example, a patient may receive a result of a continuous glucose monitoring test and wonder what the main reason this happened is.

Instead of wondering about themselves or spending 10 minutes listening to the doctor explaining the graph, AI can help explain that their blood sugar was spiked for around three hours, mainly after dinner, suggesting that their meal may be too high in carbohydrates, and recommend some alternative options that can help balance out the glucose level.

Now, if they go visit their doctor, they are aware and can prepare to ask more informed questions.

As a result, not only is the doctor able to dive deeper into the cause and give a more comprehensive diagnosis, but the patient feels more confident and in charge of the situation.

This changes the power dynamic between patients and the health system, and drastically elevates what people expect from healthcare organisations and health brands.

Great expectations

If a patient can get a tailored, contextualised explanation of their A1C history from ChatGPT at midnight, why would they accept generic, one-size-fits-all messaging from their provider or insurer?

Outcomes Rocket's recent study revealed that 59% of citations emphasise consumer-friendly summaries or interpreters of science, not dense clinical literature.

AI is teaching patients to expect health information that is contextual, simple, and personalised — raising the bar for every healthcare organisation.

This is where healthcare marketing must evolve fast to catch up.

ChatGPT Health has effectively set a new personalisation standard, including data-driven, context-aware, adaptive to the user’s health goals, and fast delivery.

Thus, patients will begin to expect that same level of relevance from every health organisation they have to do business with.

Marketing to the hyper-personalised patient

Healthcare entities such as hospitals, insurers, digital health companies, and pharma now face a new strategic imperative: Your patient experience must be as personalised as the AI tools your patients use every day.

This transition requires a comprehensive evaluation of different processes that are involved in the communication strategy, from how information is structured to how education content is personalised, or how service lines respond to patient intent.

Furthermore, it is important to note that AI solves the questions extremely fast, faster than any process involving calling a hospital or a brand directly.

Therefore, brands need to find an approach to adapt their communication journey to real-time data.

Dealing with this huge amount of data requires strategic and careful segmentation, because the basic demographic method will no longer be effective.

The future is hyper-personalised patient journeys built on contextual data and continuously updated insights.

Next steps

Build AI-ready content ecosystems. Patients will increasingly ask ChatGPT to summarise your materials. If your content isn't clear, structured, and in line with patient intent, AI instruments will reveal gaps immediately. Create dynamic patient journeys, not static communication plans. Messaging should shift depending on an individual's condition, progress, preferences, and goals, just as AI tools do. Develop data-sharing pathways that respect privacy but enable personalisation. As consumers connect more health apps to AI, data governance, transparency, and consent-based engagement must be your top priority, and could potentially be your plus point to the customers. Train staff on AI-informed conversations. Patients will walk into appointments having already reviewed their EMRs with ChatGPT; thus, staff must be prepared for deeper, more informed questions, or sometimes explain misinformation that AI generated. Position your brand as a trusted guide in the AI ecosystem. Information is not the only thing customers need, but clarity and reassurance. Healthcare brands should guide patients on how to use AI responsibly, not resist its adoption. Only maintaining your customer trust can guarantee your position on the market, regardless of any technological change.

Turning point

ChatGPT Health is a turning point. It compresses years’ worth of personal health data into actionable insights, all accessible through a prompt.

This unlocks enormous potential, but at the same time also raises the bar dramatically for healthcare communication.

The goal should always be personalised healthcare. Organisations that embrace this moment and invest in true personalisation at scale will build trust, loyalty, and better patient outcomes.