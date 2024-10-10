Groot Phesantekraal relaunches eatery, led by chef Germaine Esau

Honouring the rich heritage of the 326-year-old farm of Groot Phesantekraal, fourth-generation owners André and Ronelle Brink, together with chef Germaine Esau, have relaunched its eatery.

Image supplied

Housed in the Groot Phesantekraal’s restored 1767 stable, the refreshed space boasts original features like its centuries’-old cobble stone floor and wooden troughs that seamlessly complement contemporary, comfortable furniture, while historic photographs and custom-blue Dutch tiles adorn thick walls.

The setting combines history and modernity, creating an authentic and relaxed culinary experience that celebrates hearty Cape farm-style, sustainable cuisine in a welcoming atmosphere.

“We’re so much part of the history of our setting here in Durbanville. Established in 1698, this farm stands as one of the oldest in the region,” André Brink explains.

“We’re here for the past, the present, and the future, with our new restaurant highlighting our deep-rooted connection to this land in our food, in our wine, in good company, in community, in spirit and in soul. That’s what we’re about.”

Germaine Esau. Image supplied

“This place is very special. It’s a privilege to be here,” says chef Germaine Esau, who now proudly heads up the Groot Phesantekraal kitchen.

Esau explains that, under his direction and the dedication of his kitchen team, the Groot Phesantekraal restaurant now serves hyper-seasonal menus that showcase fresh produce with a specific focus on ingredients sourced directly from the farm, including free-range eggs, dairy, venison, honey and olive oil, and when available figs and quinces.

“We’re even chatting to artisans to hand-mill the wheat that comes right here from the farm. And we recently planted fields of pumpkin and makataan. So, yes, we’ll be doing a lot of preserving and fermenting.

Born and raised in Stellenbosch, this University of Stellenbosch BSc graduate in geology and environmental studies switched paths in 2009 to pursue a culinary career.

Earning a diploma in professional cheffing and culinary arts from the Institute of Culinary Arts in 2010, Esau change served him well, securing him prestigious positions at top establishments including Delaire Graff, Myoga at The Vineyard Hotel, and Majeka House, among others.