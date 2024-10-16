Green Building Convention targets Net Zero Today, Climate Positive Tomorrow

As the climate crisis intensifies, transformation in the building sector is more urgent than ever.

Source: Supplied.

Green Building Council South Africa’s (GBCSA) 17th Green Building Convention takes place from Tuesday, 5 November to Thursday, 7 November 2024 at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town, where significant role players in sustainability in the built environment will celebrate forward-thinking action while acknowledging the huge task that lies ahead, the goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Over the three days, a host of prominent speakers including former Eskom chief executive officer André de Ruyter, will address sustainability matters on three tracks: buildings, investment and cities, sharing innovative solutions and ideas that could move the needle in the drive towards a net zero built environment.

A call to action: The built environment’s role in climate change

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, buildings and the construction industry are responsible for 37% of global greenhouse gas emissions, a statistic that highlights the urgent need for the industry to take responsibility and pursue any and all means to mitigate its impact on the environment.

GBCSA has, since its inception in 2007, developed globally recognised tools to facilitate this process and awarded over 1000 certifications, with the ambitious goal of complete neutralisation or positive redress of environmental impact by the industry.

Lisa Reynolds, chief executive officer of GBCSA, explains: “The theme for this year’s convention is Zero+ or Zero Positive – Net Zero Today, Climate Positive Tomorrow.

"For South Africa to reach our carbon-reduction targets, we need to have 20 net zero carbon buildings every 24 hours. A fitting theme for 2024. The more net positive buildings we retrofit and design, the quicker we will reach our targets. The aim is for everyone to ‘make your space matter’ for a climate positive tomorrow.”

Harnessing innovation for a climate-resilient future

Kenyan innovator, founder and chief executive officer of Hydrologistics Africa, Brian Bosire will deliver a keynote address looking at how we can harness emerging technologies for a net zero, climate-resilient future, setting the stage for vibrant discussion and learning which sets GBCSA up as the built environment networking event of the year.

Among other exhibitors, lead sponsors will showcase how their work aligns with this vision of sustainability at a dynamic exhibition of pioneers in the sector.

Raubex Building, one of South Africa's leading construction companies, and developer Similan Properties are collaborating as a lead sponsor. Harold Spies, founder and chief executive officer of Similan Properties, says: “We feel a clear responsibility as a property developer to do the right thing for the environment.

"Our longstanding collaboration with Raubex has been strengthened by our work together on Newinbosch Neighbourhood Estate, where we have achieved a 6-Star Green Star Sustainable Precincts certification as well as Edge Advanced (Level 2) certification. We are also set to be honoured at the African Property Awards in the ‘Sustainable Residential Development’ category.”

He explains: “The GBCSA tools are invaluable in guiding us in our sustainability journey, and we hope that through this sponsorship we can inspire our peers to create more environmentally conscious developments that will contribute positively to peoples’ lifestyles, and to the environment.”

Mbuyiswa Makhubela, general manager, corporate services at Rand Water, says: “Rand Water is the bulk supplier to the heartland of South Africa, sustaining approximately 16 million people, and is committed to a sustainable future.

"Sustainability for Rand Water refers to among others, water conservation, reliable and sustainable supply of water, as well as environmentally responsible decisions and actions, in terms of planning, execution and maintenance.

"This process of sustainability is a journey, and one of continual learning, engagement, research, change and application. Yet another reason why the organisation has maintained an excellent track record for over 120 years.

"Through the combined efforts of many departments within the organisation, we aim to continue to improve, and reduce our impact on the environment for a positive and climate-resilient future.”

Gary Koetzer, chief executive officer of Century City Conference Centre and Hotels, says: “We are honoured to once again partner with the Green Building Council South Africa to host its annual convention.

"We see sustainability as a journey to which we are deeply committed, and while we are proud of achievements like our Green Building 4-Star Green Star certification, we know it’s the small, consistent efforts that truly drive lasting impact.

"This year's theme, Net Zero today, Climate Positive tomorrow, resonates with us as we continue to do our best in contributing to a more sustainable future, while creating a space where bold, transformative ideas can thrive. We appreciate the GBCSA’s leadership in guiding the industry toward a more sustainable future.”

Unmissable thought leaders

On the programme is venture capitalist, entrepreneur and chairman of Bank Zero, Michael Jordaan, who will speak about turning difficult challenges into profitable solutions, while Francesco Pomponi, co-founder & chief scientific officer of Preoptima, addresses the topic of Embodied Carbon: The Next Frontier.

Noxolo Kahlana, founder of Energy House ZA, explores climate resilience in rural communities and Kumi Naidoo, human rights and environmental justice activist, asks the question: Is Artivism the key to climate justice?

Longstanding partnerships

The Green Building Convention has grown into much more than a gathering, it is a catalyst for the sustainability revolution. GBCSA has partnered with idna Africa to develop the event over the past 10 years, and Tamlynne Wilton-Gurney, chief executive officer, says: “We are proud to continue to push the envelope in event- and programme design to bring the critical conversations around sustainability and the built environment to life.”

Georgina Smit, head of technical at GBCSA says: “What excites me about this year’s convention is the focus on showcasing projects that have delivered tangible and measurable impacts - it’s a kaleidoscope of change agents who are taking action.”