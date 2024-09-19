Logistics & Transport Aviation
    Gabriel Semelas to lead Airbus' growth in Africa and the Middle East

    19 Sep 2024
    Airbus has appointed Gabriel Semelas as president of Airbus in Africa and the Middle East, effective 1 January 2025. Semelas will oversee Airbus' operations across the region, which is crucial for the company's strategic growth.
    Gabriel Semelas, President, Airbus, Africa and the Middle East

    Semelas brings more than 24 years of experience in the aeronautical industry, having held key senior executive roles. He returns to Airbus from his current position as Chief Commercial and Financial Officer at Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH in Germany. Before that, he led the contracts team for Airbus’ Commercial Aircraft business in Africa and the Middle East.

    Wouter Van Wersch, executive vice president international at Airbus, says: "Gabriel's extensive background in the aeronautical industry, coupled with his proven leadership skills, makes him the ideal candidate to lead Airbus' operations in Africa and the Middle East. We are confident that under his leadership, we will continue to strengthen our presence and partnerships in this strategically important region."

    Semelas succeeds Mikail Houari, who has played a crucial role in expanding Airbus’ footprint in the region over the past years.

    "I am honoured to take on this responsibility at such a pivotal time for Airbus in Africa and the Middle East. I look forward to working with our talented teams and partners to drive growth and innovation in this dynamic market," says Semelas.

