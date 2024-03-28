Former world and national Morganti Ju-Jitsu champion bags a PhD

Moses Radebe, a two-time world Morganti Ju-Jitsu and a five-time national Ju-Jitsu champion, graduated with a PhD in radiation science at the North-West University (NWU) on 20 May 2024.

Dr Moses radebe

Radebe also holds a BSc in computer science and physics, and a BSc Hons and MSc in applied radiation science.

His PhD thesis was on “The design, construction, and validation of a radon chamber for the calibration of radon monitors at the North-West University, South Africa”.

Besides participating in Morganti Ju-Jitsu, Radebe served in both academic and support structures during his time at the NWU. He served as an assistant lab technician, temporary lecturer for nuclear physics, and student assistant in the subject group physics.

His leadership roles in sports include being deputy chairperson and equipment manager of the All Sports Chapter and vice-primarius and affairs officer at the Biko Residence. He was also NWU Sportsman of the Year for 2016 and 2017.

Radebe says his fascination with radiation science was sparked when he realised what an impact naturally occurring radioactive material can have on the environment and human life, as well as the technologies that detect radiation exposure and possible treatments.

“I am also interested in ways to strengthen nuclear security, especially in South Africa,” he says.

When asked how he managed to balance sport and academics, he says time management is very important.

“Students who want to succeed in sports and also do well academically should push themselves and never settle for second best,” says Radebe.