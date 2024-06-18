Former Accenture Song media lead joins Ikawu Media

Ikawu Media, a full-service biddable agency, proudly announces the appointment of Zia Namooya as partner. Namooya will lead the company's expansion efforts across Africa, leveraging his extensive experience to drive growth for Ikawu Media and its subsidiaries.

"I am thrilled to join the leadership team at Ikawu Media and contribute to the sustainable growth of our talented pool," said Namooya. "We are fortunate to have a team of investors who are deeply committed to the evolution of media and its potential impact on the African marketing client community."

The company is backed by 24 Group LLC who has a rich heritage in investing in advertising companies across the globe.

Namooya brings a wealth of experience from his previous role as media lead at Accenture Song, where he specialised in martech, retail media, and campaign solutions. Prior to that, he served as CEO of Mindshare South Africa for five years and held various regional positions within the firm across Asia and the UK.

"We have many exciting announcements in the pipeline regarding acquisitions and new talent," added Namooya. "Our fresh and innovative approach will set the standard for client business growth discussions."

Ikawu Media looks forward to the dynamic changes and advancements that Namooya's leadership will bring to the company’s African initiatives.

About Ikawu Media: Our commitment to innovative solutions drives tangible business results through digital differentiation and conversion-led strategies. Empowering brands with precise measurements, we pioneer media accountability. Join us as we revolutionise the media landscape.

Bizcommunity Press Office: https://www.bizcommunity.com/PressOffice/AboutUs.aspx?i=675814

Let’s talk about you - moc.aidemuwaki@ellehcim