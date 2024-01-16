Industries

    Exploring the impact of uniform pricing on the fashion industry

    By Valincia Naidoo
    16 Jan 2024
    The losses incurred by retailers and manufacturers due to pricing clothing items the same, regardless of sizes, should not be overlooked.
    Valincia Naidoo. Image supplied
    Even though they might be aware of these losses, they may be hesitant to expose themselves to criticism and risk losing loyal customers. However, it is crucial to recognise the impact on their business.

    Here are some key points to consider:

    1. Material costs

    Different materials come with varying price tags. For instance, satin and silk fabrics tend to be pricier than cotton or polyester. If manufacturers use expensive materials but charge the same price for all items, they will inevitably face losses from these high-cost materials.

    2. Manufacturing costs

    Producing garments in different sizes often involves distinct processes. Larger sizes usually require more fabric and additional work, leading to higher manufacturing costs. If these expenses are not factored into the pricing, manufacturers will suffer financial setbacks.

    3. Market demand

    Some sizes or materials may be in higher demand than others. By offering all sizes or materials at the same price, manufacturers miss out on potential revenue opportunities derived from capitalising on market demand.

    4. Profit margins

    Profit margins are an essential aspect of clothing manufacturing. By pricing all items uniformly, overall profitability may be compromised, as some items have higher profit margins while others result in losses.

    To mitigate financial losses, clothing manufacturers should have well by now considered implementing a pricing strategy that takes into account material sizes and associated costs for each item. This approach would have helped ensure more accurate pricing and prevent unnecessary revenue loss.

    Now, if the fact that sexy lingerie costs the same for every size in most boutiques and retailers isn’t proof enough that nobody loves us more than the fashion industry then I don’t know what is.

    About Valincia Naidoo

    Valincia Naidoo has a background in PR and 20 years of marketing experience. Naidoo has seen the merging of fields and evolution of digital tech. She specialises in media, advertising, PR, communication, and marketing. She’s managed a digital agency, focusing on email marketing and CRM. Her passion is helping brands establish identity and maintain integrity.


