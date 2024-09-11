Eduvos named only private higher education provider at GradStar Awards

The annual GradStar Awards celebrate South Africa’s top students based on their leadership skills and workplace readiness, linking them with potential employers and mentors to boost their career prospects. This year, the competition saw over 6,000 entries, with 500 advancing to the next stage for a chance to be in the GradStar Top 100. Impressively, 20 Eduvos students made it to the Top 500, representing all four of the institution’s faculties: Applied Science, Commerce and Law, Humanities, and Information Technology.

This recognition comes as Eduvos has been honoured for the second consecutive year with the PMR.Africa Diamond Arrow Award as the Best Private Higher Education Provider in South Africa. This prestigious award, voted for by corporate employers of graduates, underscores Eduvos’s commitment to producing graduates who are prepared for the real world. Additionally, Eduvos has been named one of the 10 fastest-growing companies in South Africa by Insights Magazine, further solidifying its position as a leader in the education sector.

"We are incredibly proud of our students and their accomplishments, which reflect the values and dedication of Eduvos to nurturing talent beyond the classroom,” says Eduvos head of Student Affairs, Cheryl Smith. “This achievement demonstrates our commitment to providing an education that not only equips our students with knowledge but also prepares them for meaningful careers and impactful futures after graduation."

Eduvos prioritises the employability of its students and aims to equip them with the skills and knowledge needed for success in the ever-evolving job market. The institution’s dedicated Employability Centres plays a crucial role in this mission, offering students access to webinars, workshops, career fairs, information sessions, and employment opportunities to build essential skills beyond their academic studies. Additionally, students are required to participate in a work integrated learning (WIL) programme during their final year, gaining practical work experience within their field of study.

Throughout their studies, students are also given opportunities to gain practical experience within the classroom through competitions and events hosted by Eduvos faculties. This includes the Moot Court where law students get a feel for what it is like to argue a case in the courtroom.

The inclusion of 20 Eduvos students in the GradStar Top 500, a competition that emphasises employability, is a testament to Eduvos’s dedication to student success and career readiness.

The following Eduvos students have been recognised in the GradStar Top 500:

Eduvos Bedfordview Campus

Kaylyn Botha



Christopher Steytler

Eduvos Midrand Campus

Bongani Mabanga



Vutomi Khosa



Tshilidzi Naledzani



Reitumetse Siko



Kapampa Chishimba



Mathatsia Mamoleka



Noxolo Twala



Thusego Sharon Mametja

Eduvos Mowbray Campus

Tendani Makhokha

Eduvos Pretoria Campus

Reshoketswe Mashala



Andrew Cross



Osiame Moloro



Nonhlanhla Sibeko

Eduvos Tyger Valley Campus

Anri Kirsten



Lindy Dickson

Eduvos Vanderbijlpark Campus

Bongani Dlamini



Liza-Marie Veldhuis

About Eduvos

Eduvos is an award-winning private higher education institution in South Africa, with 12 campuses across the country. The institution offers over 20 qualifications, including degrees, higher certificates and short courses, in five future-facing faculties. Eduvos is committed to empowering its students with the skills and knowledge needed to make a positive impact on their communities and help Africa prosper.

