Dunlop partners with Extreme SuperCars for an exhilarating 2024 racing season

Backed by a product line of ultra-high-performance tyres, Dunlop Tyres SA is excited to announce its sponsorship of one of South Africa’s fastest and most exhilarating circuit motor racing categories - the high-octane Extreme SuperCars racing series at the National Extreme Festival.

The sponsorship will see the race series, held at Zwartkops International World of Motoring, officially named “2024 Extreme SuperCars Driven by Dunlop”, across all branding and campaigns in the motorsport calendar this year.

Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (SRSA), manufacturer of the Dunlop tyre range, says: “We are extremely excited about our sponsorship of the Extreme SuperCars racing series. This comes after many lengthy technical discussions, and review of our ultra-high-performance tyres, and we are proud that the motoring experts have full confidence in our tyres to stand up to the test of their high-speed driving in some of the fastest premium performance vehicles in the world.”

The sponsorship will see Dunlop’s D20 full slick control tyres fitted onto GT cars and high-performance saloon cars such as Lamborghinis, Porsches and Aston Martins.

“Our Dunlop D20 racing tyres have been tested over several months for features such as grip and traction necessary for great performance and endurance on the track, and we are more than satisfied at their ability to hold up to the extreme conditions. They already had their first run at the end of January, and drivers reported an outstanding performance. We are all awaiting the next showing in Killarney, Cape Town, in March. At all races, the drivers and Extreme SuperCars teams have Dunlop’s full tactical and technical support,” says Ozoux.

The Extreme SuperCars Driven by Dunlop forms part of Dunlop’s existing National Extreme Festival involvement. To cement their commitment to growing the sport, Dunlop additionally lends its support to the South African Touring Cars (SATC SupaCup), Polo Cup and Toyota GR Cup.

The tyre manufacturer also supports regional classes including the Gauteng Pabar VW Challenge, Cape GTI Challenge, upcountry BMW M Performance Parts Race Series, Lotus Cup and Formula Vee, and iLamunas Endurance Series.



