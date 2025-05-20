Drakensberg Boys Choir brings musical harmonies of hope to Joburg

Hot off the heels of a magical Music in the Mountains festival held on its home campus in the Drakensberg just two weeks ago, the internationally acclaimed Drakensberg Boys Choir is now preparing to bring its signature sound to Johannesburg with the Drakensberg Boys Choir Music in the City 2025. This four-day choral showcase will take place from 18-21 June 2025 on the iconic Nelson Mandela Stage at Joburg Theatre.

Marking its third year, this world-class musical celebration promises an enthralling blend of powerful Afropop rhythms and classic choral masterpieces. Music in the City promises audiences an unforgettable musical experience steeped in the choir's signature passion and precision.

"Music in the City has become one of our flagship events," says Hendrik Bekker, executive head of the Drakensberg Boys Choir School. "It allows our boys to bring their talents to a wider audience. Johannesburg gives us a chance to connect with alumni, supporters, and new fans alike and share the incredible work our students are doing. The energy and passion of these boys, combined with a diverse repertoire, make for an unforgettable musical experience."

This year also marks a transition in choral leadership, as Jacques Linde stepped into the head of choral activities and conductor role from 1 April 2025. Linde, a Drakies alumnus and former assistant conductor, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His official debut as head of choral activity and conductor took place at the recent Music in the Mountains festival in April 2025, where his leadership received wide praise from audiences and peers alike. "Conducting my first festival back on home ground was an emotional and exhilarating experience," says Linde. "Now, taking that energy to Johannesburg for Music in the City 2025 is both a privilege and a thrilling next step in our journey."

Music in the City 2025 line-up

The Nelson Mandela Stage at Joburg Theatre provides the perfect setting for the choir's dynamic and visually captivating performances. Audiences can expect classic works, soaring harmonies, powerful drum beats, and exhilarating choreography that showcase why the Drakensberg Boys Choir remains one of the most sought-after choral ensembles globally. "The boys pour their hearts and souls into preparing for this showcase each year. The combination of their hard work and the incredible atmosphere of the Joburg Theatre always makes for a truly unforgettable experience," states Linde.

Audiences can look forward to an electrifying line-up featuring the following concerts:

Wednesday, 18 June at 6.30pm – Voices of Unity Choral Celebration (R200 per ticket)



Thursday, 19 June at 6.30pm – Voices of Unity Choral Celebration (R200 per ticket)



Friday, 20 June at 6.30pm – Drakensberg Boys Choir Concert (R280 to R420 per ticket)



Saturday, 21 June at 6.30pm – Drakensberg Boys Choir Gala Concert (R280 to R420 per ticket)

The Voices of Unity Choral Celebration on 18 and 19 June will unite Drakies and guest school choirs, uniting voices in an uplifting choral showcase that celebrates harmony and collaboration. The Friday and Saturday evening concerts will be dedicated solely to the Drakensberg Boys Choir, featuring a stunning musical journey through various genres, from timeless classical works to dynamic African rhythms and foot-stomping pop medleys. The Saturday Gala Concert will be a grand spectacle, celebrating the essence of the Choir's artistry and excellence.

Seats are limited, and previous editions have sold out quickly, so book now to secure your place at this extraordinary musical celebration. Tickets are available at www.dbchoir.com and www.joburgtheatre.com or call 0861 670 670 for more info.

Nothing unites a nation like music

Nothing unites a nation like music. The Drakies are a truly South African cultural asset. Beyond the music, Music in the City is a vital fundraising initiative hosted by the DBCS in association with Joburg Theatre. Funds raised support the DBCS bursary fund, which helps talented young boys access the school's life-changing education and musical training, regardless of background. "Talent knows no boundaries," says Bekker.

"We must nurture it wherever we find it. Through generous support and ticket sales, Music in the City helps us offer bursaries to deserving boys who might never otherwise walk this path. After each concert, boys between the ages of 10 and 13 will also be able to audition for a place in the world-renowned Drakensberg Boys Choir," he explains.

The recent Music in the Mountains festival underscored the incredible impact of the Choir. From sold-out Saturday gala performances to a rousing joint mass concert with the KZN Youth Orchestra performing John Rutter's The Magnificat, the event celebrated excellence, diversity, and the transformative power of music. Even slight rain couldn't dampen spirits, with visitors enjoying food stalls, arts and crafts, and stirring performances from local and international guest choirs – including Zimbabwe's Whitestone School and beloved DBCS alumni.

"Whether performing in the Drakensberg or Johannesburg, we're reminded that Music is our Ministry. It connects us, challenges us, and inspires every boy on stage to reach higher, always keeping true to our motto of Music is our Ministry," Linde concludes.



