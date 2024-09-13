DHL Express enhances capacity for peak season

DHL Express is investing over EUR100m in transportation and shipment handling capacity for the upcoming end-of-year peak season. This investment includes the addition of eight new Boeing 777 freighters as part of its airfreight fleet modernisation. The move aims to address increased demand driven by e-commerce and a recovery in B2B shipments.

Source: DHL

The investment also includes expanding handling and sorting capabilities at major facilities, such as those in Copenhagen, Cologne, Paris, Atlanta, Brussels, and East Midlands (UK). This expansion is intended to improve flexibility and efficiency, addressing high demand and potential supply chain disruptions.

John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express, states: "DHL Express is committed to remaining the partner of choice during the busy end-of-year peak season, which is often the most commercially important and operationally challenging time for many of our customers."

He adds: "Our flexible international network combines high-quality service and reliable access to capacity, which allows businesses to react in real-time to changes in consumer demand, supplemented by digital tools that help them to improve the customer experience and optimise pick-up and final mile delivery."

Focus on emissions and sustainability

In addition to enhancing its capacity, DHL Express is focusing on reducing emissions through its GoGreen Plus Services. This includes using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in its aircraft fleet to lower CO2 emissions. "Our continued investment into our global network means we can continue to provide our customers across the continent with the great service quality they are accustomed to," said Hennie Heymans, CEO of DHL Express Sub-Saharan Africa.

"We take our role as facilitators of international trade very seriously and look forward to connecting our customers with global opportunities not only during peak but all year round."