Unitrans Passenger celebrates gender diversity achievement at Secunda Depot

Unitrans Passenger's ongoing commitment to gender diversity is paying off in Mpumalanga at the company's Secunda Depot, which has achieved a higher-than-average ratio of female bus drivers.

This milestone underscores Unitrans commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace and highlights the growing representation of talented women in the transportation industry.

"We believe in creating social and economic value through our business practices," says Grant Fleetwood, executive human capital for Passenger at Unitrans. "Female bus drivers deliver several benefits to our operations including improved safety and higher customer satisfaction. Moreover, we contribute to a more equitable society by promoting a diverse and inclusive workforce."

The transport sector, particularly driving roles, has traditionally been male-dominated. The Secunda Depot challenges this perception by demonstrating the significant impact of a more gender-equitable workforce. It operates 165 buses and employs 220 drivers, 72 of which are women - 32% compared to the industry's average of 5 to 10%.

"At Unitrans, we understand the transformative power of a diverse workforce. We will continue to champion gender diversity, as we remain committed to creating a workplace where everyone is treated equally and has the opportunity to thrive,” says Fleetwood.

Andrew Lessing Grant Fleetwood Nompumulelo Mahlangu

The company employs various strategies to attract women to its talent pool, including a professional driver learnership programme. "Through this learnership, we have successfully trained more female drivers and increased the number of women employed in our depots across the country," says Fleetwood. "We are also increasingly seeing that bus driving is no longer perceived as a male-dominated field and we are very proud of the women leading this change at Unitrans."

According to Andrew Lessing, Secunda Depot manager, introducing more women to the driving fleet has contributed to the success and growth of the operation. "It has enhanced performance as our female drivers bring different perspectives and problem-solving approaches, contributing to improving customer satisfaction. It is a testament to what can be achieved with a genuine commitment to diversity and inclusivity."

The company has found that female drivers tend to bring a thoughtful and patient approach to their work, along with a strong sense of empathy. This is particularly helpful in roles that involve working closely with the public and handling various traffic situations.

Nompumelelo Mahlangu, who began her journey as a bus driver in 2015 and has since risen to the role of supervisor, attributes the success of women drivers at the Secunda branch to more than just the prioritisation of diversity, equity and inclusion. She highlights the importance of fostering a supportive environment where women are empowered to thrive.

"The support for women has made all the difference. There's a culture here that encourages women to reach their full potential and that’s what enables their success."

According to Lessing, the female drivers show exemplary discipline, adaptability and a keen understanding of the vehicles they operate. They often tend to be gentler on the fleet. This has led to reduced maintenance costs and improved overall efficiency.

In Secunda, where Unitrans is responsible for transporting large numbers of children, female drivers have proven exceptionally competent and adept at handling young passengers with care and professionalism.

Furthermore, the employment of more women has also served as a means of economic empowerment in the town that has historically battled high unemployment rates. Providing women with stable and well-paying jobs has assisted in addressing economic disparities and supporting women's financial independence.



