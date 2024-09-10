Logistics leaders unite in JHB to drive sector transformation

A diverse group of industry leaders from all areas of the logistics sector—including air, sea, road, rail, freight forwarding, and e-commerce—gathered in Johannesburg to drive transformation in the industry. Co-hosted by the Logistics Network Transformation Group and the Southern Africa Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF), the forum aimed to accelerate sector-wide change and included participants from academia, NPOs, and regulatory bodies, making it one of the most comprehensive logistics forums held locally.

Dr Juanita Maree (SAAFF) with Vincent Zikhali (Logistics Network Transformational Group)

Chairperson of the Logistics Network Transformational Group, Vincent Zikhali says timing is a make-or-break factor in logistics. In step with the nation’s current transformational wave, Zikhali reports the meeting secured the commitment of all entities represented on the day to engage as a cohesive transformational force towards stabilising sector performance at world-class levels of excellence.

Addressing key challenges

Subject matter expert speakers delivered provoking analyses of pressing issues, engaging delegates to broaden their perspective, with employment creation and the placing of an alarming number of unemployed graduates being placed at the top of the agenda.

"It is clear that, for South Africa to compete effectively on the world stage, capacity building, skills development and new capabilities are all fundamental for growth and stability, alongside the government’s imperative to restore and develop supporting infrastructure," said ZIkhali.

"To reinstate the country’s leadership position as a destination and gateway to Africa, we need to reawaken a culture of relentless improvement and continuous innovation, digitisation and automation. This is recognised as a collective imperative - so we should leave no one behind."

"Success in transformation for a broad and diverse sector such as Logistics needs to be anchored by well-defined, unified principles. This is now made possible by what President Ramaphosa calls ‘the deepening partnership between government and business” – in itself, a transformation and work-in-progress," said Dr Juanita Maree, the chief executive officer of SAAFF.

"South Africa plays a significant role in continental and world logistics, a vantage position that must be strengthened,” commented Maree. “The pace of change and operational complexities of today threaten core transformational deliverables. It becomes clear that demanding unequivocal inclusivity right at the core of the sector’s overarching transformational strategy as undertaken by the meeting, sets the pace for the bigger picture."

Structured approach to transformation

The introduction of sub-working groups was a strong and very important outcome. This structured approach will ensure that issues of transformation in the logistics sector and sub-sectors are systematically and efficiently addressed through unified strategies and collaborative solutions, underpinned by open communication across all stakeholder circles.

Our nation has entered a most significant transformational phase. The winds of change are already showing signs of positive realignment in critical areas of governance, policy, and economic stabilisation, already impacting positively on investor confidence here and abroad, lifting sentiment among the business sector. Transformation is not only a race and gender thing - but an ‘all of us’ thing from international conglomerates to SMMEs.

As an independent body, the Forum of the Transformation Working Group is tasked to provide the platform for dialogue and engagement going forward as all participants, together, get down to reinventing the logistics sector which is at the heart of the South African economy.