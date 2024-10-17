Marketing & Media Artificial Intelligence
    Cracking Google's AI search: Key strategies for SGE success

    By Wouter Kritzinger, issued by Dentsu
    17 Oct 2024
    Information is just a click away, and SEO has become essential for companies looking to stay competitive. It has become a cornerstone for businesses aiming to thrive online. In my previous article, AI in SEO: Ushering in a New Era of Search Engine Optimisation, I explored how artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionising SEO by offering deeper insights into user intent, optimising content, and enhancing search rankings.
    AI's ability to learn, adapt, and process vast amounts of data has transformed the SEO landscape, enabling businesses to connect with audiences more intelligently. From voice search to personalised content recommendations, AI-powered tools are creating more refined and relevant search experiences for users.

    Building on these insights, today I’m focusing on Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE), a prime example of AI reshaping how we engage with information. I will delve into the comparison between traditional search results and SGE and explore how websites can become eligible for this innovative feature.

    Comparing Traditional Search Results with SGE

    To better understand SGE, let’s compare a typical search result page with one featuring SGE. In a traditional search, users are presented with a list of links. With SGE, however, the search results provide a detailed breakdown, such as the topic 'Black Friday'. Each paragraph is followed by a clickable 'link icon' that references the original source. These links direct users to the website where the information originated, creating new opportunities for organic traffic.
    But how can your website qualify to appear in these valuable SGE slots? Let’s explore the key steps.

    As an example, here is a search result page without SGE:

    And below is a search result page with SGE:

    Key factors for SGE eligibility

    Google’s SGE focuses on delivering a more conversational and helpful search experience. To qualify for these enhanced results, your website must meet several essential criteria:

    • Create high-quality content

      The foundation for SGE eligibility is producing high-quality, original material. Articles should be well-written, informative, and structured with headings to enhance readability. Aim to provide comprehensive answers to the questions users might ask.

    • Ensure content relevance

      Your content must be highly relevant to the search query. Incorporate appropriate keywords, especially long-tail phrases (queries with three or more keywords), to boost your chances of ranking for specific searches.

    • Focus on E-E-A-T

      Google values Expertise, Experience, Authority, and Trustworthiness (E-E-A-T). To build authority, secure backlinks from reputable sites and contribute guest posts to respected platforms in your niche.

    • Strengthen your technical SEO

      A solid technical SEO foundation is crucial. Ensure fast load times, mobile optimisation, proper indexing, and smooth navigation to enhance user experience and search performance.

    • Implement schema markup

      Schema markup is a form of code that helps search engines better interpret your content. By adding this to your website, you increase your chances of appearing in SGE results.

    Staying ahead: Continuously improve

    SEO is an ongoing process that requires constant monitoring and updates. Use tools like Google Analytics and Google Search Console to track performance, identify areas for improvement, and stay current with SEO trends. These tools are invaluable in refining your approach and boosting your visibility in SGE.

    Achieving eligibility for Google's Search Generative Experience requires a combination of high-quality content, robust technical SEO, and a user-first approach. By consistently following these strategies and improving your website, you can position yourself to benefit from the enhanced visibility and increased traffic offered by SGE.

    About Wouter Kritzinger

    Wouter Kritzinger is SEO director at dentsu.
    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
