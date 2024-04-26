Comic Con Cape Town returns

Comic Con Cape Town, a colourful annual gathering of geek culture, has returned and is all set to kick off on 27 April 2024 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 and will run for three more jam-packed days for family and friends of all ages.

From cosplay competitions to esports and tabletop gaming to powerful gaming engine rooms with spot prizes, there is non-stop action throughout the festival.

This year there is also a zone especially for the little ones; a Kids Con that includes merchandise and fun from Toys R Us and a dedicated offline space designed for young cosplayers.

Starting late (11am) but running through till 8pm, Monday 29 and Tuesday 30 April are themed days. Monday is horror day – including prosthetic make-up tutorials, cosplay prizes, horror movies, and more. On Tuesday, the whole family is invited to roll up in their PJs for Cape Town's biggest pyjama party.

Games, quizzes and family movies make for a cosy outing to get everyone in the mood for the Wednesday public holiday.

“Cape Town's culture of gaming and cosplay is strong, and we've seen increased interest from our international speakers in experiencing this legendary city, but also in getting closer to the exciting ideas coming out of our digital and animation sectors.” Says Calvin van den Berg, Comic Con's marketing manager.

Kicking off Comic Con on Freedom Day is a fitting tribute to the freedom of expression that this community enjoys through cosplay and creativity.

The city's artists will also be on display with their creativity in the Artists Alley, and the professional animation community will enjoy a deep dive into new ideas, technology, and local and international perspectives at the Cape Town International Animation Festival, which runs concurrently with the Comic Con on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 April.

Comic Con's doors open at 8am on Saturday for valid ticket holders.

Tickets for Monday–Wednesday are still available for R190 each on Howler.