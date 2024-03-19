Change your brush, change your life

A new approach to oral health this World Oral Health Day.

World Oral Health Day on 20 March is a strong reminder of the impact of oral disease – making the theme, ‘A happy mouth is… a happy body’ very apt, especially considering that the World Health Organisation estimates that that global cases of oral disease have increased by 1 billion over the last 30 years.

In fact, it is estimated that oral diseases affect nearly 3.5 billion people – an alarming statistic. Considering that oral diseases pose a major health burden and can have negative impacts on a person’s overall health, especially given the rise of non-communicable diseases, it is vital that focus turn to reducing oral disease.

“Taking regular care of your teeth and gums is essential and it is never too late to start,” says Richard Meyer, GM at Prime Dental, who bring world-class Curaprox oral care to the South African market. “The more you arm yourself with valuable knowledge the one step closer you are to improving your oral hygiene and a healthier mouth means a healthier body.”

“Looking after your teeth and gumline benefits your whole body, including your arteries, heart, and brain. Many dental problems are unfortunately caused by brushing the wrong way and getting this right can be a gamechanger. It’s not just about the right products, but the right education – for the whole family – including babies and kids.”

Milk teeth are just as important as adult teeth, and they need special care from day one and its important to make brushing your teeth not only playful experience but an enjoyable ritual that gives kids a good basic for a great oral health care routine for life. “The right techniques and providing parents with tips for extra daily motivation can go a long way, along with a variety of colours and fresh flavours that help encourage kids to brush every day.”

To commemorate World Oral Health Day, the Curaprox team will be at Sandton City from 20 to 23 March 2024 to help encourage proper brushing techniques and assist the whole family in taking positive active steps towards their oral health care.

Join Oral Hygienists Lungelo Ntshalintsha and Daniel Chou who will not only be talking all things oral hygiene but will also be demonstrating how to brush properly with some plaque finder disclosing tablets to show everyone exactly where extra brushing is needed. Family and friends can also join in for a game of Brush Hour – a quiz set to get everyone excited – or take a picture using the #worldoralhealthday and tag @curaproxsouthafrica – and stand a chance to win some fun prizes.

“We know that good oral health contributes to happiness and well-being, and one of our big pillars is preventative oral health,” adds Meyer. “Not only are our toothbrushes designed to be gentle on the gums while still effectively cleaning teeth, but the number of bristles on each brush far exceed the industry standard to give people a better, gentler clean. Together with our range of brushes and accessories, which are designed to complement regular toothbrushing, people get access to a thorough and comprehensive oral care routine, even in the hard-to-reach areas between teeth. With toothpaste flavours like apple, watermelon, peach, and gin tonic, for example, we are putting the fun back into brushing.”

The Curaprox team will be outside Woolworths and Clicks – Level 4 parking at Sandton City – from 10am to 6pm from 20 to 23 March 2024.