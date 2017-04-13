Celebrate mom and moments of bliss this Mother's Day with Lindt South Africa

Industries

FMCG

    Issued by Ninety9cents
    9 May 2024
    As Mother's Day approaches, Lindt South Africa invites you to celebrate the most special woman in your life with moments of indulgence and joy - let Lindt be your partner in creating cherished memories and expressing gratitude to the woman who fills your life with love.
    This Mother’s Day, Lindt encourages you to consider unique and shared experiences to treat the special woman in your life. Plan a cosy chocolate-tasting session where you and your mom can savour the rich flavours of Lindt's Lindor truffles, indulging in moments of bliss as you explore each exquisite variation. Alternatively, an intimate wine and chocolate, or wine and coffee pairing experience is sure to tickle her heart and tastebuds. For moms who appreciate handmade treats, surprise her with a homemade dessert featuring Lindt chocolates, adding a personal touch to your Mother's Day celebrations.

    And, for those seeking a perfectly packaged, ready-made gift, look no further than Lindt's exquisite Lindor gift boxes, truffles, and three-piece boxes of truffles - not forgetting the newest addition to the Lindor family in South Africa, the irresistibly smooth and creamy Milk and White truffles. Infused with love and crafted to perfection, these delectable treats are more than just chocolates—they're tokens of affection, symbols of appreciation, and carriers of sweet moments shared with mom.

    To add an extra touch of luxury, Lindt Boutiques all offer an option to have your Lindor gifts ribboned, adding a personalised and premium flair to your gift. Whether you're selecting a thoughtful gift box or opting for a selection of individual truffles, this added touch of elegance ensures that your gift is as special as its recipient.

    This Mother's Day, let Lindt South Africa be your partner in creating unforgettable moments with your mom. Embrace the sweetness of shared experiences, the warmth of cherished memories, and the joy of celebrating the woman who means the world to you.

    Explore the enchanting world of Lindor and shop Lindt’s delectable Mother’s Day gifts at the Lindt online store.

    Follow Lindt on Facebook and Instagram for more moments of chocolate inspiration.

    Ninety9cents
    A leading full-service communications agency, known for seamlessly delivering impactful solutions with unparalleled retail expertise. From strategy to execution across all media types, 99c is the trusted partner for brands navigating the complexities of advertising and marketing.

