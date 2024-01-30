Industries

    Carry1st announces strategic investment from Sony Innovation Fund

    Issued by Carry1st
    30 Jan 2024
    30 Jan 2024
    Carry1st, Africa’s leading game publisher and digital commerce platform, announces a strategic investment by Sony Innovation Fund, the venture capital arm of Sony Group Corporation (“Sony”). Carry1st is the inaugural investment out of Sony Innovation Fund: Africa, which was established by Sony as an initiative to support the growth of entertainment businesses in Africa.
    Carry1st announces strategic investment from Sony Innovation Fund

    Driven by rapidly increasing technology adoption, Africa’s gaming industry has over 200 million unique players and is set to reach a market size of over $1bn in 2024, according to data from Newzoo and Carry1st. While there is limited formal console presence, Africa presents an incredible growth opportunity for this sector, particularly with the rise of live services.

    "We are thrilled to join forces with Sony Innovation Fund: Africa," said Cordel Robbin-Coker, CEO and co-founder of Carry1st. "The relationship will help Carry1st to drive the future of gaming in Africa. At Carry1st, we believe that the African console market is a massively underestimated opportunity. Our distinct regional capabilities, paired with Sony's expertise in gaming and entertainment, creates a powerful combination. Together, we hope to bring the best games in the world to players across Africa.” 

    “We are excited to welcome Carry1st as our first investment in Africa,” said Antonio Avitabile, managing director – EMEA, Sony Ventures Corporation. “We believe there is tremendous untapped potential for the gaming market in Africa, which we hope to experience and contribute to through our investment in Carry1st. We look forward to working closely with Carry1st’s world-class management team to support the company’s growth and explore potential business opportunities with Sony Group companies.”

    Carry1st
    Carry1st is the leading publisher of social games and interactive content across Africa. The company has released such games as Mine Rescue and SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, and launched a proprietary payments and online marketplace to better monetize content in the region. The company is backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Google, Riot Games, Konvoy Ventures, Avenir, Raine Ventures, Akatsuki, and TTV Capital.

