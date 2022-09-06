Carry1st and Nasty C partner with Call of Duty: Mobile on campaign in South Africa

“We’re excited to partner with Call of Duty: Mobile to highlight the hugely-popular gaming experience to both players that already love the game and new recruits experiencing it for the first time!” says Carry1st CEO, Cordel Robbin-Coker.

The multi-award winning South African artist, Nasty C, has answered the call of duty to lead the campaign across South Africa. An avid gamer and streamer, the rapper recently launched Ivyson Gaming - with an aim to provide better access to gaming lounges and experiences for South African gamers.

“I’ve been a gamer all my life and it’s amazing to partner with Carry1st and Call of Duty: Mobile to hype my favourite game in South Africa,” says Nasty C. “I’m excited to show off Call of Duty: Mobile to the next generation of players across the country!”

Fans of the game can join in the fun at Comic Con Africa from 22-25 September in Johannesburg. There, gamers can expect exciting Call of Duty: Mobile prizes and meet characters from the game. Carry1st and Call of Duty: Mobile invite all fans to join in and put new game speeds to the test.

In partnership with African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL), Carry1st and Call of Duty: Mobile will host a Battle Royale tournament. Those at the top of the leaderboard will participate in a 5v5 private tournament for a chance to earn exclusive prizes.

All levels are welcome. Learn about the game, win spot prizes, and #AnswerTheCall along with your favourite gamers, including Call of Duty: Mobile ambassador Grant Hinds. And, just for visiting the Call of Duty: Mobile booth at Comic Con Africa, fans can earn a chance to win a VIP gaming experience with Nasty C, along with R5000 in CASH.

Download the game and experience it like never before! Call of Duty: Mobile is available for FREE on Google Play Store and App Store. Download it here.



