Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

LexisNexisBluegrass DigitalBizcommunity.comBitventureMetroWiredHelmHuaweiMint GroupBroad MediaESETEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Mobile & Apps Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

ICT jobs

  • Mid UI Designer Cape Town
  • Senior UI Designer Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Huawei Points available in South Africa from the Carry1st Shop

    6 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Carry1st
    Huawei, in partnership with Carry1st, is excited to announce the availability of Huawei Points in South Africa on the Carry1st Shop. This is a first for South Africa where consumers can purchase points through 90+ payment methods, now also available at a discounted rate!
    Huawei Points available in South Africa from the Carry1st Shop

    What are Huawei Points?

    Huawei Points are a virtual currency sold and managed by Huawei. Huawei Points can be used for in-app purchases in Huawei apps, such as Huawei Mobile Cloud, AppGallery, Huawei Video, Huawei Music, Huawei Themes and Game Center.

    Where can I use Huawei Points?

    The AppGallery gaming community is growing, so be part of the action by using your Huawei Points to make in-game purchases.

    Get better value for your in-app purchases by using your Huawei Points, to be redeemed in games such as Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, Gardenscapes, Fishdom, Angry Birds 2 -and many more!

    How to redeem your Huawei Points gift card

    It is easy and simple to redeem your points. On your Huawei device, simply go to Settings > Account center > Payment and purchases > Huawei Points > Redeem to top up your Huawei Points account with your obtained Huawei Points cards.

    How do I check my Huawei Points balance?

    In the wallet app which comes pre-installed on Huawei phones using EMUI 3.0 and above software, click on the bottom of the coin and enter the coin center and view how much you can spend and have earned.

    About the Carry1st Shop

    Powered by Africa’s number one mobile games publisher, Carry1st, the Carry1st Shop has made digital goods accessible across Africa. Not only does the Carry1st Shop house digital vouchers for the world’s most popular mobile apps, lifestyle, entertainment and gaming content — but one can also find a host of utility products such as prepaid airtime and electricity vouchers.

    What’s more? There are over 90 different payment methods on the Carry1st Shop. Carry1st has partnered with leading fintech companies like Paystack and Safaricom to offer the best payment methods across Africa on the Shop. Payment options on the Carry1st Shop also include the use of crypto payments, as well as the likes of Chipper Cash and Ozow.

    Get 10% off on Huawei Points

    The launch partnership between Huawei and Carry1st brings device users great benefits. For the month of September, users can get up to R120 off when purchasing a Huawei Points Gift Card on the Carry1st Shop. This offer is valid until 30 September 2022. To find out more about Huawei Points click here.

    Visit shop.carry1st.com or click here to shop.

    Get in touch

    For more press information on the Carry1st Shop and Huawei Points, contact
    Nadim Nyker: moc.ts1yrrac@midan.

    NextOptions
    Carry1st
    Carry1st is the leading publisher of social games and interactive content across Africa. The company has released such games as Mine Rescue and SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, and launched a proprietary payments and online marketplace to better monetize content in the region. The company is backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Google, Riot Games, Konvoy Ventures, Avenir, Raine Ventures, Akatsuki, and TTV Capital.

    Related

    The call for app developers: Huawei continues to accelerate digital innovation in Africa
    HuaweiThe call for app developers: Huawei continues to accelerate digital innovation in Africa26 Aug 2022
    Innovate and reach over 730 million users with Apps Up 2022
    HuaweiInnovate and reach over 730 million users with Apps Up 202227 Jul 2022
    Kfm and LottoStar raise R20m in history-making radiothon
    Primedia BroadcastingKfm and LottoStar raise R20m in history-making radiothon3 Jun 2022
    Huawei launches new programme to develop ICT skills of 100,000 Africans
    Huawei launches new programme to develop ICT skills of 100,000 Africans13 Apr 2022
    Unlocking the power of first-party data and proprietary audience
    HuaweiUnlocking the power of first-party data and proprietary audience30 Mar 2022
    South Africa, Huawei unit reach out of court settlement on hiring
    South Africa, Huawei unit reach out of court settlement on hiring15 Mar 2022
    Source:
    Shortlist for Design Effectiveness Awards 202210 Mar 2022
    Huawei empowers advertisers to reach millions of Huawei smart device and app users
    HuaweiHuawei empowers advertisers to reach millions of Huawei smart device and app users14 Feb 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz