Huawei Points available in South Africa from the Carry1st Shop

What are Huawei Points?

Huawei Points are a virtual currency sold and managed by Huawei. Huawei Points can be used for in-app purchases in Huawei apps, such as Huawei Mobile Cloud, AppGallery, Huawei Video, Huawei Music, Huawei Themes and Game Center.

Where can I use Huawei Points?

The AppGallery gaming community is growing, so be part of the action by using your Huawei Points to make in-game purchases.

Get better value for your in-app purchases by using your Huawei Points, to be redeemed in games such as Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, Gardenscapes, Fishdom, Angry Birds 2 -and many more!

How to redeem your Huawei Points gift card

It is easy and simple to redeem your points. On your Huawei device, simply go to Settings > Account center > Payment and purchases > Huawei Points > Redeem to top up your Huawei Points account with your obtained Huawei Points cards.

How do I check my Huawei Points balance?

In the wallet app which comes pre-installed on Huawei phones using EMUI 3.0 and above software, click on the bottom of the coin and enter the coin center and view how much you can spend and have earned.

About the Carry1st Shop

Powered by Africa’s number one mobile games publisher, Carry1st, the Carry1st Shop has made digital goods accessible across Africa. Not only does the Carry1st Shop house digital vouchers for the world’s most popular mobile apps, lifestyle, entertainment and gaming content — but one can also find a host of utility products such as prepaid airtime and electricity vouchers.

What’s more? There are over 90 different payment methods on the Carry1st Shop. Carry1st has partnered with leading fintech companies like Paystack and Safaricom to offer the best payment methods across Africa on the Shop. Payment options on the Carry1st Shop also include the use of crypto payments, as well as the likes of Chipper Cash and Ozow.

Get 10% off on Huawei Points

The launch partnership between Huawei and Carry1st brings device users great benefits. For the month of September, users can get up to R120 off when purchasing a Huawei Points Gift Card on the Carry1st Shop. This offer is valid until 30 September 2022. To find out more about Huawei Points click here.

Visit shop.carry1st.com or click here to shop.

Get in touch

For more press information on the Carry1st Shop and Huawei Points, contact

Nadim Nyker: moc.ts1yrrac@midan.



