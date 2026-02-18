Call for entries: 2026 Sovereign African Art Prize

The Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF) has launched the fifth edition of the 2026 Sovereign African Art Prize, and is inviting contemporary artists from Africa and its diaspora to submit entries.

Image supplied

The competition, which aims to benefit artists by increasing their international exposure and raise funds for charity by selling the finalists’ artworks, offers $32,000 in prize money to the winners of its three awards.

This year, the Finalists Exhibition will be hosted at La Motte Wine Estate, Franschhoek at their Ateljee Gallery. The venue will showcase artworks by 30 artists from across the continent from 6 November 2026 – 26 February 2027.

Kobie Lochner, CEO of La Motte Wine Estate, said of the initiative: “There is power in collaboration, and this is why we are so excited about this new partnership between La Motte and The Sovereign Art Foundation. We believe that the opportunities created by The 2026 Sovereign African Art Prize will build on the Rupert family’s heritage of supporting the arts. We are proud to host the Finalists Exhibition in the Franschhoek Valley, and the La Motte Ateljee is ready to present a wonderful showcase of contemporary African artists.”

Over 50 art professionals have nominated artists to enter artworks into the competition’s online submission platform. A panel of expert judges will then select 30 finalists to be announced in October 2026.

This year’s judges are:

Azu Nwagbogu, independent curator



Janine Gaëlle Dieudji, independent exhibitions maker and producer



Riason Naidoo, curator, writer, researcher and artist



Richard Mudariki, founder of artHARARE



Same Mdluli, artist, art historian, curator and writer

At the Finalists Exhibition, one artist will be selected to receive the grand prize of $25,000. The FAMM Women’s Prize of $5,000, sponsored by Female Artists of the Mougins Museum (FAMM), will be presented to the highest scoring female artist (except the grand prize winner). A Public Vote Prize of $2,000 will go to the finalist whose work attracts the most votes from the public online or in-person at the exhibition.

The finalists’ artworks will be entered into a charity sale, with proceeds to be split equally between the artists and charitable programmes that provide expressive arts programmes for disadvantaged children.

Howard Bilton, Ffounder and chairman of SAF, commented: “The Sovereign Art Foundation has been running art prizes in Asia, Europe and the Middle East since 2003. In this time, we have showcased some of the greatest artists working in those regions and have made some amazing discoveries, whilst raising millions of dollars to assist disadvantaged children by using the therapeutic benefits of art.

Since our first initiative in Africa in 2012, we have sought to establish a significant art prize for Africa and its diaspora, where some of the most exciting and innovative art is currently being produced.

We enjoyed five fruitful years collaborating with and exhibiting the work of the 30 finalists at Norval Foundation. Our thanks to them and Louis Norval, in particular, for all his help and assistance. We are now excited to announce a new partnership with La Motte Wine Estate and to show this year’s 30 finalists at their brand new gallery towards the end of the year.”

As well as La Motte and FAMM, The Prize has attracted the support of a host of additional partners including Cultural Partner, The Africa Centre; Hotel Partner, Pearl Valley Hotel; Logistical Partner, Airwings; Picture Hanging Pros and Framed by Anton.

More info is available on the SAF website.