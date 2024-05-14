BONDay to open Africa’s Travel Indaba 2025

Africa’s Travel Indaba 2025 gets underway on Monday, 12 May, at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in Durban, with BONDay (Business opportunity networking day) kicking off the proceedings.

Darryl Erasmus, chief operations officer at South African Tourism

Hosted by South African Tourism, Bonday is a one-day immersion into collaboration, insight, and opportunity across the continent’s tourism sector, and sets the tone for the week ahead with a programme that blends strategic dialogue, future-forward thinking, and impactful networking.

“BONDay is where Africa’s tourism thinkers meet its doers. It’s a place to connect, collaborate and co-create the future of tourism on our continent,” says Darryl Erasmus, chief operations officer at South African Tourism.

Why BONDay is a must:

Empowers tourism stakeholders with tools to navigate a recovering, competitive global market

Drives inclusive sector growth through strategic partnerships

Connects SMMEs and entrepreneurs to global insights and opportunity pipelines



Champions African excellence and innovation through thought leadership

SMMEs are at the heart of BONDay. This day is about putting them on the map, and into the boardroom.

View the full programme for BONDay and Africa’s Travel Indaba here.