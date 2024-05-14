Tourism MICE
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Tourism MICE

    BONDay to open Africa’s Travel Indaba 2025

    Africa’s Travel Indaba 2025 gets underway on Monday, 12 May, at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in Durban, with BONDay (Business opportunity networking day) kicking off the proceedings.
    9 May 2025
    9 May 2025
    Darryl Erasmus, chief operations officer at South African Tourism
    Darryl Erasmus, chief operations officer at South African Tourism

    Hosted by South African Tourism, Bonday is a one-day immersion into collaboration, insight, and opportunity across the continent’s tourism sector, and sets the tone for the week ahead with a programme that blends strategic dialogue, future-forward thinking, and impactful networking.

    “BONDay is where Africa’s tourism thinkers meet its doers. It’s a place to connect, collaborate and co-create the future of tourism on our continent,” says Darryl Erasmus, chief operations officer at South African Tourism.

    Why BONDay is a must:

    • Empowers tourism stakeholders with tools to navigate a recovering, competitive global market
    • Drives inclusive sector growth through strategic partnerships
    • Connects SMMEs and entrepreneurs to global insights and opportunity pipelines

    • Champions African excellence and innovation through thought leadership

    SMMEs are at the heart of BONDay. This day is about putting them on the map, and into the boardroom.

    View the full programme for BONDay and Africa’s Travel Indaba here.

    Read more: Africa's Travel Indaba, Africa's Travel Indaba
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz