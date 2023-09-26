Applications for Chrysalis Academy now open for women

Young women between the ages of 18–25 years-old are encouraged to apply for the 2024 Bravo women's course at the Chrysalis Academy.

Applications for the 24 Bravo women’s course, opened on 1 February 2024 and will close on 29 February 2024. There are clear criteria that have to be met in order to be considered for this course. This includes:

Applicants must be female between 18-25 years old;

Have passed at least Grade 9 in a mainstream school;

Not be in employment, education or training;

Have no criminal record; and

A resident of the Western Cape.



Interested parties should visit www.chrysalisacademy.org.za to obtain application forms. Once completed, all application forms and supporting documents should be sent to az.gro.ymedacasilasyrhc@snoitacilppa on or before the closing date. Further information can also be obtained by dialling +27 (0)21 712 1023.

For the next intake of males, young men may apply from 3 June 2024 to 30 June 2024.

The course consists of various phases, and amongst others, the students will receive training in first aid, basic cookery, security training, being a peace officer, welding, office administration and electrical circuitry. The programme commences with an induction, personal mastery, emotional intelligence, leadership, diversity, inclusion, drilling and fitness. Along with this, there is also a curriculum in healthy living, environmental awareness and conflict management, which is all done in an effort to develop important life skills.

The programme is truly empowering and has changed the lives of thousands of young people already. Upon completion of the course, graduates are also offered a 12-month employment opportunity through our Expanded Public Works Programme and are placed in various entities. This is amongst others, inclusive of WCG departments, municipalities and the South African Police Service. These young people are part of our bigger pool of safety ambassadors and are championing Chrysalis’ vision in their respective communities.