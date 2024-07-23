Airlink to launch Cape Town-Gaborone flights in 2025

Airlink will expand its network with direct flights between Cape Town and Gaborone starting 1 April 2025.

The flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Departures from Cape Town International Airport are scheduled for 10:50am, arriving at Gaborone’s Sir Seretse Khama International Airport at 1:00pm. The return flights will leave Gaborone at 1:45pm and land in Cape Town at 4:00pm.

"As Botswana’s capital, Gaborone is an important regional destination for business. The city is home to thriving minerals, resources, automotive and tech sector companies and hosts the Southern African Development Community headquarters. It is also an important leisure tourism gateway to many game lodges and the Gaborone Game Reserve.

"Alongside Cape Town’s economic expansion, we are seeing rising demand for travel between the two cities and Airlink is ideally placed to connect them with a convenient direct service. It also enables customers travelling via Cape Town on our various international partner airlines to seamlessly connect onwards to Gaborone on a single ticket and vice versa for customers travelling from Gaborone,” says Rodger Foster, Airlink CEO and managing director.

Airlink will operate the route with its modern 44-seat Embraer E140 Regional Jets.

Airlink flights on the Cape Town-Gaborone route will operate on the following schedule: