Tourism & Travel Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelIrvine PartnersRennies BCD TravelNew MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Travel News South Africa

SPONSORED BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Airlink to launch Cape Town-Gaborone flights in 2025

    6 Aug 2024
    6 Aug 2024
    Airlink will expand its network with direct flights between Cape Town and Gaborone starting 1 April 2025.
    Source:
    Source: Freepik

    The flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Departures from Cape Town International Airport are scheduled for 10:50am, arriving at Gaborone’s Sir Seretse Khama International Airport at 1:00pm. The return flights will leave Gaborone at 1:45pm and land in Cape Town at 4:00pm.

    "As Botswana’s capital, Gaborone is an important regional destination for business. The city is home to thriving minerals, resources, automotive and tech sector companies and hosts the Southern African Development Community headquarters. It is also an important leisure tourism gateway to many game lodges and the Gaborone Game Reserve.

    "Alongside Cape Town’s economic expansion, we are seeing rising demand for travel between the two cities and Airlink is ideally placed to connect them with a convenient direct service. It also enables customers travelling via Cape Town on our various international partner airlines to seamlessly connect onwards to Gaborone on a single ticket and vice versa for customers travelling from Gaborone,” says Rodger Foster, Airlink CEO and managing director.

    Airlink will operate the route with its modern 44-seat Embraer E140 Regional Jets.

    Airlink flights on the Cape Town-Gaborone route will operate on the following schedule:

    * from 01 April 2025
    * from 01 April 2025
    Read more: airline industry, aviation, Airlink, air travel, Rodger Foster, air transport, travel industry, passenger travel
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    Source: Alan Wilson via
    SAA expands Mauritius route with additional daily flights
    1 day
    The future role of AI in frequent flyer programmes
    The future role of AI in frequent flyer programmes
     1 Aug 2024
    Aviation disruptions threaten SA&#x2019;s economic recovery
    Aviation disruptions threaten SA’s economic recovery
    1 Aug 2024
    African air travel soars 16.9% in June, leads global load factor
    African air travel soars 16.9% in June, leads global load factor
    31 Jul 2024
    African airlines see 11.8% rise in air cargo demand for June
    African airlines see 11.8% rise in air cargo demand for June
    31 Jul 2024
    Power restored at Cape Town International Airport after outage
    Power restored at Cape Town International Airport after outage
    29 Jul 2024
    Source: South African Tourism
    Register for Sho't Left Travel Week 2024
    23 Jul 2024
    Source: Bob Adams via
    FlySafair increases capacity ahead of summer season
    23 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz