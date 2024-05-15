AI is propelling the group insurance industry into the future. Here's how

The group insurance industry is undergoing a massive shift. Driven by the snowballing adoption of wellness practices and artificial intelligence (AI) engulfing the industry, businesses are rapidly improving their employee-benefit offerings as they fight to stay ahead.

Source: Supplied.

A study by McKinsey & Company predicts that there will be 1 trillion connected devices (cars, fitness trackers, home assistants, smartphones, and smart watches) by the end of next year — and the data they produce will be a gold mine for insurers.

Jaco Oosthuizen, managing director of YuLife South Africa forecasts that “Insurers who can leverage AI and convert the mountains of data it can sift through into meaningful benefits will be the ones who thrive in the years to come.”

AI is set to change the world in profound ways. Here are just some of the ways it will change insurance: