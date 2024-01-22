African Bank declares R100m second annual dividend

African Bank Holdings Limited (ABHL) affirms its commitment to sustained and diversified earnings by declaring and paying its second annual gross cash dividend, reinforcing growth in its customer franchise.

The dividend of 20 cents per ordinary share, amounting to a total of R100m, will be disbursed to shareholders, including the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb), Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and several South African banks.

Building on the momentum of its inaugural dividend payout in 2023, ABHL continues to prioritise shareholder value, aligning with its dynamic growth trajectory and preparations for an initial public offering.

The bank continues to execute its Excelerate25 strategy, launched in 2021. This strategy seeks to build a customer-centric, data and digitally enabled bank with diverse businesses that offer scale and sustainability.

Kennedy Bungane, group chief executive officer of African Bank, emphasised the significance of this second dividend payment: "This dividend not only reflects our steadfast commitment to creating value for our shareholders, but also signifies our progress in line with our Excelerate25 strategy."

The dividend, declared from income reserves, stands as a testament to ABHL's financial strength and strategic direction, Bungane said.

He said ABHL expresses gratitude for the continued trust and support of its shareholders, stakeholders, and the broader financial community. The bank remains focused on delivering excellence, innovation, and continued growth as it realises its vision of an African Bank for the people, by the people, serving the people.