Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

The Innovator TrustEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Business Plans News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    7 considerations why small businesses should separate business and personal accounts

    22 Jan 2024
    22 Jan 2024
    Running your businesses using your personal accounts is not beneficial, despite many small businesses thinking that it will save them money.
    Source: © 123rf Running your businesses using your personal accounts is not beneficial
    Source: © 123rf 123rf Running your businesses using your personal accounts is not beneficial

    “The misconception is that running your business together with personal finances has the potential to save you money and spares you the hassles of opening and running separate bank accounts,” says Francinah Phalatsi, business development manager at FNB Commercial.

    7 considerations

    Phalatsi says there are several considerations which offset any perceived benefits.

    These considerations include:

    1. Improved efficiencies

      2. Keeping your business and personal financial activities separate decreases the complexity of understanding the performance of your business. The alternative is to manually separate the respective activities, which is time-consuming and subject to human error.

    2. Meticulous record keeping

      3. This allows you to easily see how much money is coming in and going out of your business. It also opens the door to categorising expenses, connecting accounting software to simplify your accounting, and seeing real-time cash flow.

    3. Understanding of business finances

      4. By separating your business finances from your personal finances, you can easily track, forecast and respond to fluctuations in your finances.

      #BizTrends2024: Trends in the small business work landscape for 2024
      #BizTrends2024: Trends in the small business work landscape for 2024

        17 Jan 2024

    4. Business valuation

      5. If at some point in time, you wish to value your business or even sell it you will require a clear separation of your business finances and a historic record of business activity, which a separate bank account will support.

    5. Credit applications

      6. Many businesses do not yet have audited financial statements as a record of financial performance. This is where business bank statements come in handy, as a record of your trading activity – from which financial institutions can make lending decisions. It is important to note that business behaviour also counts.

      Staying on time with payments will help you improve a business credit score, and it’s easier to track business activity without personal finances muddling your statements.

    6. Professionalism

      7. Having a business bank account gives your business a professional image and demonstrates that you are serious about your business. It also makes it easier for you to receive payments from customers, pay bills, pay employees and manage your finances.

    7. Compliance

      8. Using a business bank account helps you to comply with regulatory requirements for businesses by allowing you to keep accurate financial records, which is helpful when it comes time to pay taxes.

    Read more: SME, credit applications, FNB, small businesses, business accounts
    NextOptions


    Related

    Reasons why informal businesses should have a business bank account
    Reasons why informal businesses should have a business bank account
     15 hours
    Source: 123RF
    South Africa's digital banking is world class – here's why it leads
     10 Jan 2024
    Source: Supplied. Malusi Mthuli, provincial head for FNB Commercial Property Finance in KZN.
    Commercial property market in KZN showing remarkable resilience and growth
    4 Jan 2024
    Source: 123RF.
    Unlocking the future: Why SA's banking sector needs to deeply consider platform business or risk being left behind
     28 Dec 2023
    SA's consumer confidence drops in fourth quarter - survey
    SA's consumer confidence drops in fourth quarter - survey
     8 Dec 2023
    Source:
    Festive spending in SA faces decline; luxury retailers brace for impact
    8 Dec 2023
    Source: Supplied.
    African Bank unveils plans for early 2024 launch of transactional business account
    30 Nov 2023
    Brands maximise DOOH domination as Springboks land at OR Tambo
    ProvantageBrands maximise DOOH domination as Springboks land at OR Tambo
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz