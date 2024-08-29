Logistics Section
    Africa Global Logistics Kenya secures 5-acre property in Mombasa for expanded operations

    Issued by Africa Global Logistics
    4 Nov 2024
    AGL Kenya Limited a leading provider of logistics and transport solutions has acquired a prime five-acre parcel of land in Mombasa. This strategic investment marks a significant step towards enhancing AGL’s operational capacity and further expanding its presence in Kenya’s logistics hub.
    Located in a strategic area of Mombasa, the newly acquired property will strengthen AGL’s ability to optimise logistics operations, increase storage capacity, and provide seamless solutions for businesses across the region.

    As East Africa’s primary port city and a crucial gateway for trade, Mombasa plays a pivotal role in facilitating the movement of goods within and beyond the continent.

    “This acquisition is a fundamental part of our growth strategy. By expanding our operations in Mombasa, we are able to offer an enhanced range of services, including increased storage capacity and improved logistics solutions for our clients,” stated Jason Reynard, regional managing director AGL East Africa. “The acquisition certainly demonstrates our dedication to supporting Kenya’ role as a transit country and its importance in the global logistics landscape.”

    AGL Kenya is dedicated to supporting Africa’s transformation by enhancing supply chain efficiency and ensuring seamless trade routes across the continent. The new facility is expected to significantly boost AGL’s operational capacity, contribute to local economic development, and create jobs, while promoting sustainable business practices.

    The new land will be developed into a logistics hub, featuring modern warehousing and cargo handling facilities. Sustainability will be central to the development, aligning with AGL’s commitment to environmentally responsible operations. This acquisition reinforces AGL’s long-term investment in Kenya’s logistics infrastructure and positions the company to meet the evolving needs of the market.

    About Africa Global Logistics Kenya

    AGL Kenya, through its subsidiaries, is active in multiple sectors and offers logistics solutions to Kenyan economic operators across all industries that propel the nation's economic growth.

    AGL Kenya has been utilising its multi-modal logistics solutions (warehousing, transportation, and customs clearance) for several years to support Kenya's socio-economic growth. By pooling our resources, we actively participate in the main development initiatives in the area. With more than 1,500 members, the teams provide their customers with best-in-class logistics solutions that are customised to meet their unique requirements.

    Africa Global Logistics
    AGL (Africa Global Logistics) is the reference multimodal logistics operator (port, logistics, sea and rail) in Africa.
