Mombasa Container Terminal, first to achieve Kenya's Green Terminal label

The Mombasa Container Terminal (MCT) has officially obtained the Green Terminal label and becomes the only dry port (Inland Container Depot) (ICD) of the AGL Group to receive this prestigious certification.

This label, awarded by Bureau Veritas, makes MCT the Group's 13th Green Terminal label, thus affirming AGL's commitment to more sustainable logistics.

Located in Mombasa, a key gateway for trade in East Africa, the terminal plays a crucial role in facilitating the movement of goods between continents. The terminal handles a wide variety of goods, including agricultural products, machinery, consumer goods, and raw materials. This commitment to the environment not only ensures efficient operations but also contributes to the reduction of the company's carbon footprint.

This label is based on concrete initiatives, such as the adoption of sustainable practices, ambitious waste reduction programs, as well as the use of cleaner technologies, aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

"We are extremely proud to be the first labelled terminal in Kenya and the region, having been audited by Bureau Veritas," said Jason Reynard, Regional Managing Director of Africa Global Logistics (AGL) East Africa. "Our commitment to sustainability will not only improve our operational efficiency but also help our customers achieve their own environmental goals."

This achievement for MCT is in line with AGL's ambition to place sustainability at the heart of its priorities. By supporting the adoption of more responsible practices in Africa, AGL contributes to the development of a greener economy, in line with its role as a major player in transformations on the continent.

For the company, these efforts are expected to have a positive long-term impact in the country, contributing to the construction of more virtuous supply chains and demonstrating that the logistics industry can meet customers' demands for sustainability.

About Mombasa Container Terminal

The Mombasa Container Terminal (MCT) is a strategic logistics hub located in Mombasa, Kenya, serving East Africa and beyond. Through its state-of-the-art infrastructure and green initiatives, MCT facilitates the movement of goods across continents, providing its customers with efficient and sustainable logistics solutions. MCT is part of Africa Global Logistics (AGL), a leading player in transport and logistics across Africa.



