    Africa Global Logistics (AGL) signs contract to manage Walvis Bay Multipurpose Bulk Terminal in Namibia

    Issued by Africa Global Logistics
    5 Apr 2024
    5 Apr 2024
    Africa Global Logistics (AGL) signed the contract to manage the Walvis Bay Multipurpose Bulk Terminal in Namibia, in the presence of Tony Stenning, regional director South Africa and Andrew Kanime, CEO of the National Port Authority of Namibia, Namport. This appointment follows an international call for tenders launched by Namport in January 2023. This decision demonstrates the confidence of the local authorities in AGL's industrial project and reinforces its commitment to Africa's economic transformations.
    Africa Global Logistics (AGL) signs contract to manage Walvis Bay Multipurpose Bulk Terminal in Namibia

    Located on the southwest coast of Africa, the Port of Walvis Bay is a natural gateway for international trade. Thanks to its ideal geographical position, this port offers simplified connectivity, connecting Southern Africa, Europe, Asia and America.

    As a designated partner to operate this strategic terminal, AGL is committed to promoting the development of the Namibian Corridor. Through its state-of-the-art maritime, port and logistics solutions, AGL will facilitate access to Southern African Development Community (SADC) markets and invest in modern infrastructure to drive economic growth in the region. Through its projects and investments, the company also aims to create opportunities for local businesses and communities, promoting employment, innovation and sustainable development.

    AGL's objective is also to support Namibia's energy, mining and industrial projects by offering integrated services that meet the highest international standards. This collaboration will not only strengthen Namibia's position on the global trading scene, but will also help boost the regional economy.

    "We are honoured by the trust that the Namibian authorities have placed in us. Our vision is to make the Port of Walvis Bay a model of international connectivity, sustainable development and economic growth. Together, we will build a strategic hub for global trade, which will serve the prosperity of Namibia and Africa as a whole, " said Olivier de Noray, director of ports and terminals at AGL.

    AGL is delighted to contribute to the success of the Port of Walvis Bay and thus participate in the great transformations of Africa.

    Africa Global Logistics
    AGL (Africa Global Logistics) is the reference multimodal logistics operator (port, logistics, sea and rail) in Africa.

