    AGL wins Service Provider of the Year award at the Invest in African Energy Awards 2024

    Issued by Africa Global Logistics
    8 Nov 2024
    8 Nov 2024
    AGL (Africa Global Logistics) has been honoured with the prestigious 'Service Provider of the Year' award at the Invest in African Energy Awards 2024, organised as part of the Africa Energy Week (AEW). This distinction rewards AGL's commitment to the development of innovative and sustainable logistics solutions for the energy sector in Africa.
    As a multi-user operator, AGL provides tailor-made solutions to meet the complex requirements and unique needs of energy industry projects across the African continent. With an ambitious investment strategy of €500m per year, AGL supports Africa's major transformations, with the objectives of connecting the continent to the global market, supporting intra-African trade and reducing the environmental impact of the logistics activities it operates on a continental scale.

    The company is involved in large-scale projects across Africa and supports strategic initiatives such as the GTA project in Mauritania and Senegal, the development of the Tilenga CPF, and the management of Sasol's land base in Pemba, Mozambique.

    AGL also stands out for the implementation of modular and integrated solutions, adapted to the different phases of energy projects, from exploration to production. The company provides specific infrastructure and skills for logistics bases, supply chains and energy construction projects. It also offers advanced logistics services (4PL), renewable energy solutions, and rigorous compliance systems that ensure safety, regulatory compliance, and environmental compliance for large industrial projects.

    "This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability and operational excellence. We are honored by this recognition and remain committed to supporting our customers and partners with world-class logistics solutions, serving Africa's sustainable development," said Mohamed Diop, Regional Director, AGL Senegal.

    AGL looks forward to its role in this important event and renews its commitment to contribute sustainably to the continent's energy future.

    About Africa Global Logistics

    AGL (Africa Global Logistics) is the leading multimodal logistics operator (port, logistics, maritime and rail) in Africa, specialising in the energy, oil and gas sector. The company is now part of the MSC Group, a leading shipping and logistics group. Having developed its expertise for more than a century and with more than 23,000 employees working in 49 countries, AGL provides its African and global customers with global, customised and innovative logistics solutions, with the aim of contributing sustainably to Africa's transformations. AGL is also present in Haiti and Timor.

    www.aglgroup.com

    Press Contacts:
    Rachel Hounsinou, editorial and media manager – moc.puorglga@uonisnuoh.lehcar – 01 88 87 10 14
    Candy Botha, regional marketing manager – moc.puorglga@ahtob.ydnac - M + 27 83 756 8300

    Africa Global Logistics
    AGL (Africa Global Logistics) is the reference multimodal logistics operator (port, logistics, sea and rail) in Africa.
