22 On Sloane officially launches an entrepreneurship hub in Cape Town

22 On Sloane, Africa’s largest startup campus and entrepreneurship hub, proudly announced the official opening of its second South African hub in Green Point, Cape Town, alongside the launch of Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) 2024. This milestone event marks a significant expansion of 22 On Sloane’s efforts to foster entrepreneurship across the continent and its ongoing commitment to empowering Africa’s entrepreneurial community.

The 22 On Sloane Cape Town Hub, located in the heart of Green Point, is designed to support Africa’s growing startup ecosystem. This facility offers co-working spaces, innovation space, Game development studio, ecosystem events and unparalleled networking opportunities to entrepreneurs and innovators. Since the establishment of the Johannesburg Hub in 2017, 22 On Sloane has directly supported over 1,156 entrepreneurs, who have collectively created 2,232 jobs and generated over R500m in revenue during their time in the programme.

Jonathan Ortmans, president of the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), officially unveiled the Cape Town Hub and launched Global Entrepreneurship Week 2024 during the event. Joined by Alderman James Vos, MMC of Economic Growth and Tourism for the City of Cape Town, and Kizito Okechukwu, Executive Head of 22 On Sloane, the occasion highlighted the transformative impact of entrepreneurship in driving economic development.

"Global Entrepreneurship Week provides a global platform to champion the entrepreneurial spirit. The launch of 22 On Sloane’s Cape Town Hub is a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration. This hub will inspire entrepreneurs, providing them with the tools to overcome barriers and achieve remarkable success. The theme of this year’s GEW, 'Removing Barriers and Welcoming All,' aligns with the spirit of inclusion that this hub represents."

GEW 2024, now in its 17th year, runs from 18-24 November and unites 10 million participants across 40,000 events in 200 countries. Under the theme "Removing Barriers and Welcoming All," this year’s celebration focuses on creating inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystems that foster innovation and growth at every stage.

"The launch of the Cape Town Hub is a monumental step in our mission to empower Africa’s entrepreneurs. As a legacy project of GEC+Africa 2024, this hub embodies our commitment to nurturing an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports sustainable growth. We are thrilled to continue this journey, fostering innovation and creating opportunities that resonate across the continent."

The Cape Town Hub launch was a key highlight of GEW 2024 and represents a significant milestone for 22 On Sloane as Africa’s only GEN Campus. This facility will serve as a cornerstone for building a stronger, more inclusive entrepreneurial landscape, offering resources, networks, and support systems tailored to the needs of African startups.

Visit the 22 On Sloane website to learn more about GEW 2024 events, the programmes we offer, and the resources available at our new Cape Town Hub. As a hub for ecosystem-building activities, we provide entrepreneurs with opportunities to connect, collaborate, and grow in their entrepreneurial journeys.

