2024 Agricultural Writers SA winners announced

The winners of the 2024 Agricultural Writers SA Awards (AWSA), held at the Centurion Lake Hotel, have been announced.

2024 AWSA New Entrant to Commercial Agriculture of the Year. Pictured: Andries Wiese, national business development manager at Hollard, one of the event sponsors, and Thulani and Nicole Magida

The event celebrated individuals making significant contributions to progress and sustainability in South Africa's agricultural sector, recognising the achievements of farmers, communicators, and agriculturalists whose dedication plays a vital role in ensuring food security across the country.

Speaking at the event, Lindi Botha, chairperson of Agricultural Writers SA, said that these awards underscore the importance of agriculture to South Africa's economy and society.

“Recognising trailblazers, those who embody the spirit of innovation, community, and environmental stewardship, plays an important role in setting the tone for the future.

"It is clear that South Africa has been blessed with leaders across multiple fields that we know will lead South Africa into another decade of world-class agricultural production."

During the event, the Agricultural Writers SA National Farmer, New Entrant to Commercial Agriculture, and Agriculturalist of the Year for 2024 were named.

They were chosen from the group of provincial winners, announced in October this year.

The winners

• Farmer of the Year: Andre Brink

• New Entrant to Commercial Agriculture of the Year: Thulani Magida

• Agriculturalist of the Year: Prof Driekie Fourie

2024 AWSA Agriculturalist of the Year. Pictured: Dr Driekie Fourie and Hendrik van Staden, business head of Syngenta Seeds SA, one of the event sponsors

Dawie Maree, head of information and marketing at FNB Agriculture and one of the event’s main sponsors, said that awarding those in agriculture was an honour since this industry was the backbone of the economy.

"To all the winners in the various categories, thank you for your dedication, innovation, perseverance and hard work, which has not only contributed to food security and economic growth but also set a benchmark for excellence in agriculture.

"Your commitment to sustainable farming practices and community development is truly inspiring. May your success inspire many more to follow in your footsteps."

Andries Wiese, national business development manager at Hollard and one of the event sponsors, noted that the awards rightly recognised excellence.

"These men and women toil not for the recognition, but for the immense pleasure they derive from farming, the sense of accomplishment when another crop or product is successfully delivered to the market.

"When a community thrives because of their efforts then these awards become recognition of the collective stewardship of farmers. We do this with an immense sense of gratitude towards every farmer, agriculturalist and new entrant to agriculture."

2024 AWSA National Farmer of the Year. Pictured: Lindi Botha, chairperson of the Agricultural Writers SA, Andre Brink, and Bertie Huggett, CEO: Agriculture at FNB, one of the event sponsors

The provincial candidates

• Gauteng Farmer of the Year: Michael Fysh

• Western Cape Farmer of the Year and national award recipient: André Brink

• North West Farmer of the Year: Jozeph du Plessis

• KwaZulu-Natal farmer of the Year: Egon Zunckel

• Gauteng New Entrant to Commercial Agriculture: Betty Nyambi

• Western Cape New Entrant to Commercial Agriculture: Sheena Paulus

• Eastern Cape New Entrant to Commercial Agriculture and national award recipient: Thulani Magida

• Gauteng Agriculturalist of the Year and national award recipient: Driekie Fourie

• Free State Agriculturalist of the Year: Stephan De Groot

• Western Cape Agriculturist of the Year: Dr Erna Blancquaert