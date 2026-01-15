South Africa
Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Broad MediaEbony+IvoryDentsuThe Walt Disney Company AfricaMedia Development and Diversity AgencyAdBotBA:KO by EchoHouseOpinion & PublicCaxton MediaThe Up&Up GroupBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Icasa to hold public hearings on the second draft national radio frequency plan 2025

    15 Jan 2026
    15 Jan 2026

    The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) will host public hearings on stakeholder submissions from 15 to 16 January 2026 as part of the consultation process on the second draft national radio frequency plan (NRFP) 2025.

    The hearings follow the publication of the Second Draft NRFP 2025 for public comment on 10 November 2025 and the subsequent receipt and consideration of written submissions that closed on 11 December 2025.

    Members of the media, stakeholders and interested members of the public are invited to the public hearings to be held in person and online as follows:

    Dates: 15–16 January 2026
    Venue: Block C, ICASA Head Office
    Address: 350 Witch-Hazel Avenue, Eco Point Office Park, Centurion

    Or online via Microsoft Teams by clicking on the link, here.

    Meeting ID: 361 921 694 899 73
    Passcode: Z7om7KE6

    Share this inbrief
    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz