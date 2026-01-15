Icasa to hold public hearings on the second draft national radio frequency plan 2025

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) will host public hearings on stakeholder submissions from 15 to 16 January 2026 as part of the consultation process on the second draft national radio frequency plan (NRFP) 2025.

The hearings follow the publication of the Second Draft NRFP 2025 for public comment on 10 November 2025 and the subsequent receipt and consideration of written submissions that closed on 11 December 2025.

Members of the media, stakeholders and interested members of the public are invited to the public hearings to be held in person and online as follows:

Dates: 15–16 January 2026

Venue: Block C, ICASA Head Office

Address: 350 Witch-Hazel Avenue, Eco Point Office Park, Centurion

Or online via Microsoft Teams by clicking on the link, here.

Meeting ID: 361 921 694 899 73

Passcode: Z7om7KE6