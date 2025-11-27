South Africa
    Samro opens applications for SCIM Music Business Masterclass bursaries

    27 Nov 2025
    27 Nov 2025

    The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) invites its full and associate Members to apply for the Soul Candi Institute of Music (SCIM) Music Business Masterclass training programme, an accredited learning opportunity designed to strengthen the professional and creative capacity of
    music creators.

    Through this partnership, Samro’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) Programme will award seventy bursaries to eligible members, empowering them with industry-relevant knowledge and practical skills to navigate and thrive in the music business.

    What’s on offer:

    • Expert-led training by industry professionals
    • Access to modern studios and digital learning platforms
    • Opportunities to collaborate and expand your creative network
    • Applications open: Monday, 24 November 2025
    • Application close: Monday, 15 December 2025
    • Minimum Entry Requirement: National Certificate: NQF Level 2; STD 8; or equivalent qualification

    Who can apply:

    Samro Full and Associate Members in good standing, with a commitment to developing their creative and technical expertise. Applicants are encouraged to use the Google Chrome browser and preferably on a desktop or laptop to complete the application process.

