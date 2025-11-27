Samro opens applications for SCIM Music Business Masterclass bursaries

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) invites its full and associate Members to apply for the Soul Candi Institute of Music (SCIM) Music Business Masterclass training programme, an accredited learning opportunity designed to strengthen the professional and creative capacity of

music creators.

Through this partnership, Samro’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) Programme will award seventy bursaries to eligible members, empowering them with industry-relevant knowledge and practical skills to navigate and thrive in the music business.

What’s on offer:

Expert-led training by industry professionals



Access to modern studios and digital learning platforms



Opportunities to collaborate and expand your creative network



Applications open: Monday, 24 November 2025



Application close: Monday, 15 December 2025



Minimum Entry Requirement: National Certificate: NQF Level 2; STD 8; or equivalent qualification

Who can apply:

Samro Full and Associate Members in good standing, with a commitment to developing their creative and technical expertise. Applicants are encouraged to use the Google Chrome browser and preferably on a desktop or laptop to complete the application process.