Sponsorship In brief South Africa

Menu

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • We Will Rock You tour of SA postpones to 2022
    Showtime Management and international partner Selladoor Worldwide have postponed the South African tour of the We Will Rock You musical to 2022. South Africa is currently in its third wave of Covid-19 infections and, as such, the government has implemented precautions that only allows for a total audience of 100 people.
  • #YouthMatters: Leigh-Anne Salonika, founder of OnlyKind
    From East London to some of South Africa's most storied agencies. After winning on global stages and achieving what she set out to on the inside of the corporate advertising machinery, Leigh-Anne Salonika is living her purpose, and in doing so working with brands to unlock theirs By Evan-Lee Courie
  • 6 critical PoPIA compliance steps to take before 1 July
    The eleventh hour is upon businesses who are not Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA) compliant. The effective date of 1 July is upon us. By Rian Schoeman
Show more
Business services
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Subscribe to industry newsletters


Boschendal becomes official wine partner for British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa

9 Jun 2021
Boschendal has been announced as the official wine partner of the upcoming British and Irish Lions rugby tour to South Africa. As a part of being the official wine for the upcoming Lions tour, Boschendal has produced two limited-release commemorative wines, a magnum bottle,1.5 litre Shiraz 2019 and a 750ml red blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot from the 2017 vintage.

The matches are set to start from 3 July to 7 August incorporate eight games, including three tests against the world champion Springboks.
Comment

Related

What to drink at the 2019 Wade Bales Cap Classique & Gin Affair26 Sep 2019
Boschendal keeping its food garden seasonal and sustainable21 Jun 2017
Five of the best vineyards in the Western Cape17 Apr 2017
Boschendal fostering entrepreneurship in local communities6 Apr 2017
Top Chenin Blanc producers building their communities27 Jan 2017
#BizTrends2017: Building confidence in South African wines13 Jan 2017
Boschendal winemaker dishes on where the iconic winery is headed21 Nov 2016
A good year for Chenin Blanc29 Aug 2016
Let's do Biz