Boschendal becomes official wine partner for British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa

Boschendal has been announced as the official wine partner of the upcoming British and Irish Lions rugby tour to South Africa. As a part of being the official wine for the upcoming Lions tour, Boschendal has produced two limited-release commemorative wines, a magnum bottle,1.5 litre Shiraz 2019 and a 750ml red blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot from the 2017 vintage.



The matches are set to start from 3 July to 7 August incorporate eight games, including three tests against the world champion Springboks.