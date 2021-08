Tribeca maintains its Level 1 B-BBEE status

Tribeca Public Relations has maintained its Level 1 B-BBEE status for the fourth consecutive year following an audit and verification process conducted by JS BEE Solutions.



The process was guided by the Marketing, Advertising and Communication (MAC) sector code in which the agency scored well, particularly in the skills development, enterprise and supplier development as well as socio-economic development and responsible marketing elements of the code.