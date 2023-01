Pulse Films, an award-winning studio, has added director Ward to its roster for commercial projects in the US and UK. He is among the most exciting rising stars in the industry, having received the Ciclope Africa Grand Prix and AICP Award.

Ward became known for documenting South African youth subcultures. His sharp observant eye permitted a seamless and honest shift from documentary to commercial. His ability to convey true humanity via a modern lens is now his signature.