The London International Awards (LIA) are still open entries for creatives who missed the eligibility deadlines of the other major international awards shows. The awards call on all creatives to submit all their work broadcast, published or released in a commercial environment with client approval between 1 September 2019 to 8 August 2021.Entries close on 31 August 2021, and judging will commence in October 2021. Click here to learn more and submit your entry.