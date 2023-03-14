Industries

Africa


'People on the Move' exhibition includes renowned artists and photographers

14 Mar 2023
Issued by: TenacityPR
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) 'People on the Move' exhibition which will be hosted at the Indaba Hotel on Thursday 16 March 2023, showcasing art pieces by some of Africa's top artists.

‘People on the Move’ invites viewers to see beyond the headlines, rhetoric and statistics in order to meaningfully engage with human journeys – even if it is uncomfortable.

The exhibited pieces, that will be available for purchase via silent auction on the evening, give us a glimpse into the emotional and psychological experiences of displaced people as they undertake often dangerous journeys in the hope of providing a better life for them and their families.

The exhibition includes five breath-taking images from world-renowned photographer Luca Sola, a professional photojournalist whose work is focused on social, humanitarian, and geopolitical subjects with reference to Italy, Africa, and the Middle East.

'People on the Move' exhibition includes renowned artists and photographers

The exhibition will also feature from visual artists from across Southern Africa, now based in Johannesburg, rising through the artworld with their powerful work.

Bekezela Mabena is a South African-based visual artist, who completed his third-year of study at Artist Proof Studio in 2020 and is currently enrolled in the senior graduate programme.

'People on the Move' exhibition includes renowned artists and photographers

Mozambican Gildo Sores moved to Johannesburg and attended Little Artist, a visual art school in Hillbrow. Next, Sores enrolled at Artist Proof Studio, where he graduated as a professional printmaker in 2017.

'People on the Move' exhibition includes renowned artists and photographers

Mario Pedro Soares is a Mozambican artist based in Johannesburg, South Africa. He moved from Mozambique to South Africa in 2008. Soares initially worked as an artist/embroiderer for Boitumelo in Hillbrow, however in 2010 he began his studies at Artist Proof Studio.

'People on the Move' exhibition includes renowned artists and photographers

Programme:

Date: Thursday, 16 March 2023
6pm: Welcome drinks
6:30pm: Opening remarks by MSF's Claire Waterhouse, regional advocacy coordinator and head of operations support unit
7pm: Canapes served, exhibit continues and socialising.
Venue: Inanda Club, Sandton

TenacityPR
TenacityPR is a generator of content for ideas, angles, pitches and storytelling. We see content differently, and through our expertise in multi-platform PR, we have worked across the board for well known brands from financial to arts and entertainment.
