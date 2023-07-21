MusicExchange: Jason Benson releases debut album 'Conqueror'

Having attended Music Exchange for the last number of years and learning from the best, he feels he has given it his best shot with releasing the album Conqueror.
He has survived trauma and overcome a difficult past of addiction, which is melodically reflected in many songs on the album. Some of these songs include Open Scars, Fighting Temptations and Determination which all express Benson’s personal battles and how he escapes the grip of addiction and navigates through the path of self-discovery.
His ever-changing journey through each new stage of life is processed and delivered through his lyricism and creativity.
We recently chatted...
World domination...But to put it nicely, to impact people globally in a positive way.
Everything and more.
Creating relatable moments that promote honest and healthy self-expression.
“Take things to the next level”.
Using a platform that will inspire the youth to make their dreams a reality.
I die.
Faking.
Ed Sheeran, J. Cole or Kirk Franklin.
My experiences or the experiences of those around me.
Inspiring anyone to be the best version they can imagine.
If I Ain't Got You by Alicia Keys.
Forgetting my lyrics during a Grand West High School Jam and freestyling my own.
My family: Michael, Faith, Ruth and Esther Benson.
A weird blend between J.Cole and Lenny Kravitz.
I don’t have a most admired person because I fear I’ll try to be more like that person than an amalgamation of all the great people I know of.
My words.
Soju, hot or cold.
I don’t care where it is as long as I can perform for more than three million people.
My love, honesty and vulnerability.
Just “Benson” is fine, thanks.
Probably write a book.
Dramatic, passionate, loving, sarcastic and faithful.
Eyes Closed by Ed Sheeran
Lullaby by Against The Current
Natural Selection by Distorted Harmony
Freak by Demi Lovato
Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran
The Matrix, duh.
The Infinite Game by Simon Sinek.
Lose Yourself by Eminem.
God, my family and my girlfriend.
All
Skydiving and eventually a trip to space (thanks Elon).
Producing, writing for, performing, mixing and mastering my own album Conqueror.
Not being famous yet.
Forgetting what I live for; forgetting music.
Perfect health, wealth and self-expression.
Forget where I am and lose myself in the moment.
That everything is mental and alive.
Discovering that U can’t live without writing music, and finding the love of my life.
When I can afford to, I tend to help give out food (such as soup, or sandwiches etc.) to anyone who can’t afford to buy food.
For my music and lifestyle to live forever.