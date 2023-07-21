MusicExchange: Jason Benson releases debut album 'Conqueror'

Jason Benson is a 25-year-old artist with an incomprehensible passion for music. He is a multi-talented singer, songwriter and instrumentalist whose debut album release Conqueror is out now. The latter part of 2023 could be his breakout time, to receive more attention from the public at large.

Having attended Music Exchange for the last number of years and learning from the best, he feels he has given it his best shot with releasing the album Conqueror.

He has survived trauma and overcome a difficult past of addiction, which is melodically reflected in many songs on the album. Some of these songs include Open Scars, Fighting Temptations and Determination which all express Benson’s personal battles and how he escapes the grip of addiction and navigates through the path of self-discovery.

His ever-changing journey through each new stage of life is processed and delivered through his lyricism and creativity.

We recently chatted...

What is your purpose?

World domination...But to put it nicely, to impact people globally in a positive way.

What does music mean to you?

Everything and more.

My music is about...

Creating relatable moments that promote honest and healthy self-expression.

What is your motto?

“Take things to the next level”.

Fame is about...

Using a platform that will inspire the youth to make their dreams a reality.

Retirement will happen when...

I die.

I don't do...

Faking.

I would love to co-write with...

Ed Sheeran, J. Cole or Kirk Franklin.

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

My experiences or the experiences of those around me.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

Inspiring anyone to be the best version they can imagine.

The song you must do during every show?

If I Ain't Got You by Alicia Keys.

Any funny moments on stage?

Forgetting my lyrics during a Grand West High School Jam and freestyling my own.

My heroes are...

My family: Michael, Faith, Ruth and Esther Benson.

My style icon is...

A weird blend between J.Cole and Lenny Kravitz.

Which living person do you admire most and why?

I don’t have a most admired person because I fear I’ll try to be more like that person than an amalgamation of all the great people I know of.

What is your most treasured possession?

My words.

It's your round, what are you drinking?

Soju, hot or cold.

Dream gig to do?

I don’t care where it is as long as I can perform for more than three million people.

What makes you stand out?

My love, honesty and vulnerability.

Any nicknames?

Just “Benson” is fine, thanks.

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

Probably write a book.

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Dramatic, passionate, loving, sarcastic and faithful.

5 must have songs on your Spotify playlist please

Eyes Closed by Ed Sheeran

Lullaby by Against The Current

Natural Selection by Distorted Harmony

Freak by Demi Lovato

Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran



Greatest movie ever made?

The Matrix, duh.

What book are you reading?

The Infinite Game by Simon Sinek.

What song changed your life?

Lose Yourself by Eminem.

Who do you love?

God, my family and my girlfriend.

What is your favorite word?

All

Top of your bucket list?

Skydiving and eventually a trip to space (thanks Elon).

Your greatest achievement?

Producing, writing for, performing, mixing and mastering my own album Conqueror.

What do you complain about most often?

Not being famous yet.

What is your biggest fear?

Forgetting what I live for; forgetting music.

Happiness is...

Perfect health, wealth and self-expression.

On stage, I tend to...

Forget where I am and lose myself in the moment.

The best life lesson you have learned?

That everything is mental and alive.

What has been your favorite journey so far?

Discovering that U can’t live without writing music, and finding the love of my life.

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

When I can afford to, I tend to help give out food (such as soup, or sandwiches etc.) to anyone who can’t afford to buy food.

Wishes and dreams?

For my music and lifestyle to live forever.

