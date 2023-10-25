8 amenities that drive business leasing decisions

Employees have more freedom to choose where they work, and many want access to workspaces closer to their homes – a shift that’s driving global businesses to rethink their workplace strategies.
With more companies downsizing central headquarters and instead investing in a network of flexspaces, what standout qualities should brokers look for to best serve their client’s needs?
These are the top amenities driving business leasing decisions in the world of hybrid work:
Businesses are catching on: an IWG study shows that 82% are diversifying their office network to include locations outside city centres. And to make these local workspaces even more accessible, companies are looking for amenities such as parking, EV charging, bike storage, and showers. Being close to public transport is also a big plus.
Eco-conscious construction that considers energy efficiency, water conservation, renewable energy, indoor air quality and green certifications all help businesses boost their sustainability credentials. All IWG's locations are carbon neutral.
This strategic move isn't just about agility— it's also financially prudent. According to research firm Global Workplace Analytics, trading traditional long-term office leases for flexible spaces can result in average annual savings of over R200,000 per employee.