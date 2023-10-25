8 amenities that drive business leasing decisions

The world of work has changed, and not before time. In an interview with hybrid expert Gleb Tsipursky, IWG’s chief executive officer Mark Dixon explains, “The old style of office-based working doesn’t just fail to meet our current needs, it’s also downright archaic.”

Source: Supplied.

Employees have more freedom to choose where they work, and many want access to workspaces closer to their homes – a shift that’s driving global businesses to rethink their workplace strategies.

With more companies downsizing central headquarters and instead investing in a network of flexspaces, what standout qualities should brokers look for to best serve their client’s needs?

These are the top amenities driving business leasing decisions in the world of hybrid work: