    8 amenities that drive business leasing decisions

    5 Jan 2024
    5 Jan 2024
    The world of work has changed, and not before time. In an interview with hybrid expert Gleb Tsipursky, IWG’s chief executive officer Mark Dixon explains, “The old style of office-based working doesn’t just fail to meet our current needs, it’s also downright archaic.”
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    Employees have more freedom to choose where they work, and many want access to workspaces closer to their homes – a shift that’s driving global businesses to rethink their workplace strategies.

    With more companies downsizing central headquarters and instead investing in a network of flexspaces, what standout qualities should brokers look for to best serve their client’s needs?

    These are the top amenities driving business leasing decisions in the world of hybrid work:

    • Accessible locations: Today’s workers want flexibility. Rather than being tied to one office, they want the option to work from multiple locations, including workspaces close to their homes. This helps to minimise time spent commuting and improve their work-life balance.

      Businesses are catching on: an IWG study shows that 82% are diversifying their office network to include locations outside city centres. And to make these local workspaces even more accessible, companies are looking for amenities such as parking, EV charging, bike storage, and showers. Being close to public transport is also a big plus.

    • Eco-conscious design: Sustainability has come to the fore in recent years, and while hybrid working cuts down commuting-related emissions, it’s also important to be able to provide clients with workspaces that have sustainability features built in.

      Eco-conscious construction that considers energy efficiency, water conservation, renewable energy, indoor air quality and green certifications all help businesses boost their sustainability credentials. All IWG's locations are carbon neutral.

    • Adaptability: The pandemic highlighted the critical need for business adaptability. That’s why companies are increasingly looking for office space that’s flexible in terms of function, size, and location so they can respond to changing circumstances swiftly.

      This strategic move isn't just about agility— it's also financially prudent. According to research firm Global Workplace Analytics, trading traditional long-term office leases for flexible spaces can result in average annual savings of over R200,000 per employee.

    • Smart buildings: Tying in with the sustainability theme is the growing demand for smart buildings controlled by the so-called ‘Internet of Things’ (IoT). Smart features such as IoT-controlled lighting, thermostats and air quality all help with sustainability and keep employees healthy, comfortable and productive when they’re in the office.

      Image source: CoWomen from
      Office usage: Disparity between employees' preferences and actions

      11 hours

    • Glitch-free technology: A hybrid working model depends on flawless technology. Every IWG location comes with high-speed, business-grade WiFi and top-tier video conferencing tools, ensuring glitch-free connectivity and seamless collaboration across all our locations.

    • Mix of spaces: Four in five workers surveyed by IWG said they’re more productive since switching to hybrid. That's because empowering employees to work from multiple locations, wherever convenient, enhances productivity and collaboration. Also, ensuring your workspaces provide different types of areas to support focused work, collaboration, and socialising means that employees can make the most of hybrid.

    • Self-sustaining communities: Convenience enhances the hybrid working experience. Workspaces located in mixed-use developments with food- and retail outlets close by exemplify the 15-minute city concept - where work, essential services and leisure are within a short walk or cycle from home, promoting a better work-life balance and providing employees with easy access to social- and after-work activities.

    • Wellness amenities: Wellness is another key focus for businesses that have adopted the hybrid model, which in itself boosts employees’ wellbeing. Businesses are looking for workspaces that provide wellness amenities, which attract employees to work for them as well as make office days more appealing. Such amenities might include gyms, meditation rooms, green outdoor spaces for breaks, ergonomic furniture and services that promote health and wellbeing.

    • Amenities matter: In the coming years, experts predict that the proportion of professional employees working the hybrid way will pass 50%. It’s therefore vital that brokers keep up with what businesses are looking for when it comes to providing employees with workspaces that meet their evolving needs. IWG workspaces align with all these key amenities, making them a top choice for businesses – 83% of Fortune 500 companies already use them.

