Kendra Gaither takes helm as president of US-Africa Business Center

The appointment of Kendra Gaither as president of the US-Africa Business Center (USAfBC) has been officially announced by the US Chamber of Commerce.

Source: Twitter/@USChamberAfrica. Newly elected president of the US-Africa Business Center.

“What an honour to lead the US-Africa Business Center and work with our members and partners to deepen the vital commercial relationship between Africa and the United States,” said Gaither. “The centre represents the business community’s belief that there is an opportunity and an imperative to grow the US-Africa trade and investment partnership.

“I’m thrilled to work with our incredible team to create conditions for our public- and private-sector partners to expand and modernise commercial ties between the US and the nations of Africa."

“The entire chamber team is delighted that Gaither will assume this leadership role with the US-Africa Business Center as we continue to elevate our engagement with partners across the continent,” said John Murphy, US Chamber senior vice president for international policy.

“Gaither’s role has been critical to the growing realisation among American businessowners and chief executive officers that an investment in Africa is an investment in their own future. She is a dynamic leader whose courage, commitment, and vision for the US-Africa economic relationship will take the centre to new heights.”

Gaither succeeds outgoing USAfBC president Scott Eisner as he begins a new chapter as senior vice president at BGR Group.

“I would also like to thank our good friend Scott Eisner, founder of the US-Africa Business Center, for his long labours making the centre into the pre-eminent voice for increasing US-Africa commercial ties,” said Murphy.

Gaither's career highlights

Gaither joined the Chamber’s International Affairs team as a member of the Americas Department in 2015, where among other contributions she established the US-Colombia Business Council and served as its founding executive director.

She joined the chamber from Carnegie Mellon University, where she was executive director of the Center for International Policy and Innovation and supported the establishment of the Carnegie Mellon University graduate campus in Kigali, Rwanda.

Gaither began her career as a US diplomat, specialising in economic- and trade issues in Latin America and Africa for over a decade. She holds a BS in economics from North Carolina A&T State University, and an MA in international affairs and an MBA in international business finance from The George Washington University.