Ramaphosa stresses non-alignment ahead of Brics Summit

Addressing the nation ahead of the 15th Brics Summit set to kick off in SA on Tuesday, 22 August 2023, SA President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed the nation's commitment to non-alignment and diplomacy in a global landscape he cited as becoming increasingly fractured and polarised.

Source: Twitter@PresidencyZA

He stressed that SA would not be drawn into a contest between global powers, but would remain committed to a policy of non alignment.

“We have resisted pressure to align ourselves with any one of the global powers or with influential blocs of nations. During the Cold War, the stability and sovereignty of many African countries was undermined because of their alignment with major powers. This experience has convinced us of the need to seek strategic partnership with other countries rather than be dominated by any other country.

"While some of our detractors prefer overt support for their political and ideological choices, we will instead strive to work with all countries for global peace and development. It is for this reason that South Africa is a member of the Non-Aligned Movement, a forum of some 120 countries that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc."

Ramaphosa said South Africa strongly upholds the United Nations Charter, emphasising peaceful resolution of international conflicts, and has actively engaged in the African peace initiative for Ukraine-Russia conflict resolution.

“Our country continues to be involved in processes to ensure that the children who are removed from their homes in Ukraine are returned to their families and that the prisoners of war on both sides are exchanged.

“We continue to be involved in the talks regarding the reopening of the Black Sea to facilitate the flow of grain to the world markets. We firmly believe that dialogue, mediation and diplomacy are the only viable path to end the current conflict and achieve durable peace."

He said SA’s aims would be directed at securing greater trade opportunities and increased investment and keeping an eye on the main prize: achieving greater integration on the continent and strengthening commitment to the African Union.

Advancing African trade integration

“We are working towards the full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area, which is set to eliminate trade barriers, boost intra-African trade and achieve prosperity for all of Africa. It will also accelerate manufacturing and industrial capacity on our continent."

South Africa is collaborating with the African Union to resolve conflicts and reinstate constitutional democracy in war-affected African nations.

“We are currently involved in supporting the people of Mozambique, and the Democratic Republic of Congo to ensure that there is peace and stability in their countries," Ramaphosa said.

"The Brics summit is crucial due to global challenges reshaping international events. Multilateralism is giving way to power bloc actions, impacting trade, investment, and technology. SA will continue to mobilise all moral, political and economic strength on the side of peace and development for all of humanity.".

Recent trade statistics indicate the success of all SA’s international links. Within the first three months of this year SA exported R450bn worth of goods in mining, manufacturing and agricultural sectors. SA’s biggest exports were to China, followed by the United States, Germany, Japan, and then India.

Exports to African countries accounted for around a quarter of the value of all its exports.