Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
SA companies begin scrapping their Covid vaccine mandates

13 Jul 2022
By: Ray Mahlaka
Big businesses in South Africa are beginning to drop compulsory Covid vaccinations and testing requirements for their workers, despite lobbying hard for such measures and announcing them with great fanfare at the start of 2022.
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

Financial services giants Standard Bank and Old Mutual are among these businesses.
The two financial institutions say the mandatory policies are no longer required as most of their workforce (each at more than 90%) is already vaccinated against Covid.

Read the original article on Daily Maverick.

SOURCE

Daily Maverick

Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.


Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
Read more: Standard Bank, Old Mutual, COVID-19, vaccine mandate



